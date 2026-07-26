More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Seven Palestinians arrested after Israeli assaulted at Gush Etzion farm

An Israeli civilian, struck with a club, sustained light injuries.

JNS Staff
Palestinian suspects lie on the ground after being detained by Israeli security forces following a violent incident at the Moreno Farm, near Beitar Illit in the Gush Etzion region of Judea, July 26, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Palestinian suspects lie on the ground after being detained by Israeli security forces following a violent incident at Moreno Farm, near Beitar Illit in the Gush Etzion region of Judea, July 26, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli security forces arrested seven Palestinians from Judea on suspicion of involvement in a violent incident in which a Jewish civilian was assaulted with a club, Israel Police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred overnight on Saturday at Moreno Farm, near the Gush Etzion city of Beitar Illit. The suspects were said to have entered private property, leading to a confrontation between Arabs and Jews.

Police said one of the Israelis sustained light injuries when he was struck with a club during the altercation.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers and the security coordinator of a nearby community were the first to respond, apprehending the seven Palestinians before handing them over to Judea and Samaria District Police, according to the statement.

During searches of the area, officers found additional weapons, including several knives and “incendiary materials” hidden in nearby bushes. The items were seized as evidence, police said.

The suspects were questioned and remained in custody. Police said they were expected to seek an extension of their detention as the investigation progresses.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 458 firebomb attacks, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Terrorism Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Munitions near a U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber are seen at Royal Air Force Fairford in the United Kingdom, July 24, 2026. Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Iran warns US against renewed attacks, warns of expanded war
The Revolutionary Guards threatens Israel, the United Kingdom and the Gulf states.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Theodor Herzl in Basel, Switzerland
Israel News
Herzl’s grandparents will be reburied in Jerusalem
The remains of Shimon and Rivka Herzl are to be brought from Belgrade in the coming days and reinterred beside the Zionist visionary on Mount Herzl.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Southern Lebanon, June 30, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Israel extends reserve call-up authority
The maximum number of reservists who may be called up will be reduced from 280,000 to 240,000.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Illustration photo of a 10 shekel coin placed on a US 100 dollar bill, May 9, 2026. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli tech fund aids startups squeezed by weak greenback
The 1 billion shekel fast-track initiative gives early-stage companies an extra six months of operational runway to combat the strong shekel.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
French DJ Barbara Butch performs during the Hameau Festival in Saint-Martin-du-Tertre, central France on July 25, 2026. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Anti-Israel activists heckle French-Jewish DJ
Barbara Butch was chased off stage in Grenoble, where she filed a police complaint against far-left figures who harassed her on stage.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Airplanes are seen at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, May 24, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Italian airline suspends flights to Israel
ITA Airways’ move followed a security alert issued by the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem over heightened regional tensions.
July 26, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Think Twice
The rabbi who saved Soviet Jewry and reimagined American Judaism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi David Eliezrie, Ep. 231
July 23, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Glocal Focus
Mamdani can still threaten Netanyahu without arresting him
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
A tsunami of lies
Melanie Phillips