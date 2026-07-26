Seven Palestinians arrested after Israeli assaulted at Gush Etzion farm

Israeli security forces arrested seven Palestinians from Judea on suspicion of involvement in a violent incident in which a Jewish civilian was assaulted with a club, Israel Police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred overnight on Saturday at Moreno Farm, near the Gush Etzion city of Beitar Illit. The suspects were said to have entered private property, leading to a confrontation between Arabs and Jews.

Police said one of the Israelis sustained light injuries when he was struck with a club during the altercation.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers and the security coordinator of a nearby community were the first to respond, apprehending the seven Palestinians before handing them over to Judea and Samaria District Police, according to the statement.

During searches of the area, officers found additional weapons, including several knives and “incendiary materials” hidden in nearby bushes. The items were seized as evidence, police said.

The suspects were questioned and remained in custody. Police said they were expected to seek an extension of their detention as the investigation progresses.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 458 firebomb attacks, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.