More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Steinitz: Iron Dome has no parallel worldwide

The Rafael chair says the system intercepted about 99% of 40,000 rockets, as he defends Israel’s war stance and says the Iran conflict set back Tehran’s nuclear program.

May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Yuval Steinitz, chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, speaks during a strategic briefing at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on May 11, 2026. Source: @jerusalemcenter/X.
Yuval Steinitz, chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, speaks during a strategic briefing at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, Jerusalem, May 11, 2026. Source: @jerusalemcenter/X.
( May 11, 2026 / JNS )

Dr. Yuval Steinitz, chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, praised Israel’s Iron Dome system on Monday, telling a Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs strategic briefing that “there is no parallel technology in the world.”

The former Likud MK, who has held several ministerial posts, remarked, “40,000 rockets and missiles were launched at Israel from Lebanon and Gaza alone. Iron Dome intercepted the overwhelming majority of them with a success rate close to 99%.”

On the post-Oct. 7, 2023 security reality in Israel, Steinitz stressed that “we are ready to make concessions for peace, but not to risk our own existence.”

He also commented on Operation Roaring Lion against the Iranian regime, asserting that “this was an unprecedented war, won largely through scientific and technological superiority.”

The joint U.S.-Israeli military operation (Washington codenamed it “Epic Fury”) was launched on Feb. 28, and a fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8, as Washington and Tehran exchange proposals on formally ending the conflict.

He emphasized that “the nuclear threat was the main reason for the war. Without it, Israel would not have gone to war.”

Steinitz highlighted the unprecedented nature of the operation: “For the first time in history, two countries fought each other directly from distances of 1,000 to 3,000 kilometers, across an entire region and above multiple other states.”

He rejected claims that the war ended without a decisive victory, saying that “I don’t know a better example of a crystal-clear victory in the modern world than the war between Israel and Iran,” adding that the regime was “dramatically weakened” by the campaign.

Steinitz also commented on the impact of strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, saying that “most of the enrichment sites and almost all of the weaponization infrastructure” were destroyed. Before the war, according to Steinitz, Iran could have reached a nuclear weapon within months, but now, he said, “it will take them between two to four years to rebuild everything and produce a real nuclear weapon.”

Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Los Angeles County Sheriff Getty
U.S. News
Some hate crimes are clear, others require further investigation, say LA area detectives who work on bias cases
One of six detectives to be awarded by the ADL told JNS of New York City’s recent changes to hate crime reports that “you can’t have, ‘Ok, this is a robbery and this is a ‘reported’ robbery.”
May. 11, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Microsoft development center in Herzliya Pituah, Oct 30, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Israel News
Microsoft said to probe Israel office’s defense ties
The software giant examined whether Israeli security agencies’ use of its systems violated company ethics and transparency rules, Globes reported.
May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, and Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino hold a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Panama City on May 6, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/ GPO, Presidencia.
Israel News
WATCH: Herzog completes historic trip to Latin America
The Israeli president posted footage from his diplomatic visit to Panama and Costa Rica.
May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Sylvan Adams, president of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region, speaks about the family of Ran Gvili during the WJC 90th anniversary gala in Geneva, May 11, 2026, saying Gvili’s memory “is now forever part of the story of Jewish courage and resilience.” Photo by Shahar Azran/WJC.
World News
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary at event in Geneva
Leaders and diplomats meet in Switzerland as WJC warns of rising antisemitism and honors family of Ran Gvili with resilience award.
May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addresses the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, May 10, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset extends authority to call up IDF reservists until May 31
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told lawmakers that the IDF had met all war goals set by the political echelon, “and even beyond.”
May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Lebanon
Israel News
Three IDF soldiers wounded in Southern Lebanon drone assault
A helicopter that was sent to rescue the injured was unable to take off due to a technical error.
May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Vehicles drive past a billboard in Beirut depicting Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun with the words "the choice is for Lebanon" on April 24, 2026. Israel and Lebanon extended their shaky ceasefire by three weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump said, as the United States remained at a standstill in negotiations with Iran to end the war in the Middle East. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The growing divide over Iran redefining Western politics
May. 11, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America gave Jews freedom of faith
Stephen M. Flatow
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
Gaza, again?
Ben Cohen