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WATCH: Herzog completes historic trip to Latin America

The Israeli president posted footage from his diplomatic visit to Panama and Costa Rica.

May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, and Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino hold a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Panama City on May 6, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/ GPO, Presidencia.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, and Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino hold a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Panama City on May 6, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/ GPO, Presidencia.
( May 11, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has concluded his official trip to Panama and Costa Rica, sharing on Monday a highlight reel from his Central America tour.

“Thank you to all the friends, lovers of Israel, and interlocutors from all across the continent,” Herzog wrote on X.

Latin America’s relationship with Israel “is changing for the better,” the president can be heard saying in a video.

His visit on May 6 to Panama was the first for an Israeli president.

Herzog then touched down in Costa Rica two days later to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Costa Rica’s President-elect Laura Fernández Delgado.

During the tour, he had met with a string of regional leaders, including Delgado and Costa Rica’s outgoing head of state, Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

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