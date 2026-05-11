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Trump admin sanctions three Chinese firms providing satellite imagery of US assets to Iran

“The targeting of U.S. service members and partners will not go unanswered,” the U.S. State Department said.

May. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Satellite image of a world map. Credit: Pixabay.
Satellite image of a world map. Credit: Pixabay.
( May 11, 2026 / JNS )

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on three Chinese firms on May 8 for allegedly providing satellite imagery to Iran that aided attacks on U.S. forces and allied facilities in the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury.

“The supply of satellite imagery of U.S. facilities in the Middle East to Iran threatens American and partner personnel,” the U.S. State Department stated. “The targeting of U.S. service members and partners will not go unanswered.”

The sanctions target Meentropy Technology (Hangzhou) Co., also known as MizarVision, which Washington described as a geospatial intelligence firm that published open-source imagery detailing U.S. military activity during Operation Epic Fury. The Earth Eye, a Beijing-based satellite company, allegedly provided imagery directly to Iran, while Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. was accused of collecting satellite imagery of U.S. and allied military facilities in response to Iranian requests.

Chang Guang was previously sanctioned by the United States for supplying satellite imagery to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi terrorists to help target American military assets.

The State Department also sanctioned the Defense Ministry Export Center, known as MINDEX, the export arm of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

“The United States will continue to take action to hold China-based entities accountable for their support to Iran and ensure Iran cannot reconstitute its proliferation-sensitive programs following Operation Epic Fury,” the department stated.

Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on 10 entities and individuals accused of helping Iran procure weapons and raw materials used in its drone and ballistic missile programs. Those targeted include nationals and companies from China, Iran, Belarus and the United Arab Emirates.

Treasury said Washington remains “committed to disrupting procurement efforts supporting Iran’s military programs” and would continue to target foreign entities supporting Tehran’s proliferation activities in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The department said the measures build on the snapback sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council last year against Iran for failure to live up to its nuclear commitments.

Iran U.S. Foreign Policy Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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