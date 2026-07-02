Tajikistani man arrested in Israel on suspicion of spying for Iran

A prosecutor’s declaration was submitted to the Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday regarding a foreign national from Tajikistan, who also holds a Russian passport, on suspicion of carrying out security missions on behalf of Iran.

The suspect, named as Behrouz Sobirgon, was arrested last month, the Israel Police, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Ministry of Defense said in a joint statement.

The investigation has revealed that in early 2026, Sobirgon was approached about an apparently innocent job offer, the statement read.

However, the suspect later realized that the contact had been initiated by an Iranian agent, yet nevertheless chose to continue communicating with him.

Most of his assignments took place during “Operation Roaring Lion,” which started on Feb. 28 and lasted for 40 days.

Among these were documenting and transmitting the locations where Iranian missiles scored hits; sending the geographic coordinates of the Azrieli Towers in central Tel Aviv; photographing the Port of Haifa; and attempting to photograph a sensitive security installation in northern Israel, the statement continued.

In addition, the suspect actively assisted in recruiting other individuals to carry out missions on behalf of Iranian operatives, according to the prosecution.

The Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office has requested to keep him in custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings, as it intends to file a “serious indictment” against him.

The three Israeli security bodies further stated, “Intelligence and terrorist organizations from hostile states continue their efforts to recruit and direct Israeli citizens and residents to carry out security-related missions, as well as acts of terrorism and espionage, within Israel. These organizations also attempt to recruit Israelis through social media contacts and seemingly innocent job offers.”

They went on to call on the public “to remain vigilant and to report immediately any suspicious contact or recruitment attempt by foreign actors,” adding that Israeli authorities will pursue the fullest extent of the law against all those involved in spying activities.