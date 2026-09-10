More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Temple Mount activists challenge Rosh Hashanah restrictions, demand Jewish prayer

Petition urges government to open Judaism’s holiest site on the first day of the holiday, which falls on Shabbat this year, and allow the shofar to be sounded there.

Josh Hasten
A shofar is blown at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, at the end of Yom Kippur, Oct. 12, 2016. Photo by Flash90.
A shofar is blown at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, at the end of Yom Kippur, Oct. 12, 2016. Photo by Flash90.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / JNS)

A group of Temple Mount activists has condemned the government’s refusal to open Judaism’s holiest site to Jewish worshippers on the first day of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and allow the sounding of the shofar there.

Following more than a month of appeals to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Shofar B’Tzion NGO, along with the Committee for Opening the Temple Mount on Shabbat, filed a petition with Israel’s Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, challenging the restrictions ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

Shofar B’Tzion chairman Yosef Rabin explained to JNS that while the court did not dismiss the petition outright, the absence of a defined timetable for a hearing has left the petitioners without an effective avenue for obtaining judicial relief before the holiday.

Rabin said the dispute is particularly significant this year because the first day of Rosh Hashanah falls on Shabbat. While the shofar is not normally sounded when Rosh Hashanah and Shabbat coincide, the Temple Mount is an exception, where, according to Jewish law, the shofar is to be sounded.

He explained that since the Second Intifada in the early 2000s, the government has generally banned Jewish access to the site on Shabbatot throughout the year. Rabin expressed hope that the government would make a “one-off” exception this year.

Rabin said that after 2,000 years, the Jewish people had returned to the Temple Mount and that it was absurd that Jews now have to argue with the State of Israel over the issue.

“The Jewish people have an intrinsic right to pray at our holiest place,” he said.

Rabin also compared the government’s policy to restrictions imposed under the British Mandate.

“Under the British Mandate, Jews were forbidden to sound the shofar at the Western Wall, and young Jews were arrested for defying the ban. Nearly 80 years after the establishment of the State of Israel, Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir have chosen to continue that policy in a new form—this time on the Temple Mount.”

Political support for campaign

The campaign has drawn support from MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, who last month penned a letter to Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir calling for the sounding of the shofar on the Temple Mount on Rosh Hashanah and for opening the holy site for the Mussaf prayer on the first day of the holiday.

Rothman wrote, “Blowing the shofar on Rosh Hashanah is one of the central commandments of the holiday. Significantly restricting the public’s ability to fulfill this mitzvah at the holy site constitutes a serious infringement.”

Asaf Fried, chairman of the Committee for Opening the Temple Mount on Shabbat, told JNS that the government’s refusal to open the site on the first day of Rosh Hashanah represented “a disregard for the rights of Jews to pray at the holiest site of the Jewish people.”

He said he has yet to receive a satisfactory answer as to why Jews are generally not permitted to ascend the Temple Mount for prayer on Shabbatot and why this is considered a security risk.

He explained that with the outbreak of the Second Intifada in 2000, the Mount was completely closed to Jews for three years. When Jews were allowed to return in 2003, there was no explanation for why they were no longer permitted to ascend on Shabbat.

“There is no reason for it. It doesn’t bother anyone. There are no Muslims up there that day,” he said.

Fried remains hopeful that if the site is not opened on the first day of Rosh Hashanah, the court will allow Jewish visits during Sukkot and the other Jewish holidays in the month of Tishrei, some of which also fall on Shabbat this year.

A broader push for Jewish prayer

Rabin said that this past April, he and other Temple Mount activists led a campaign to allow Jewish worship on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, which coincided with a Friday—another day on which Jewish worshippers are generally prohibited from ascending the site.

At the same time, more than 20 government ministers and MKs called on the heads of the Israel Police and the police’s Jerusalem District to allow worship on that day.

In response, Rabin received a letter from an adviser to Ben-Gvir indicating that “the fundamental decision regarding opening the Temple Mount on holidays or closing the Mount on certain occasions, such as Fridays, falls under the exclusive authority of the prime minister. It is not within the authority of the police commissioner or the district commander, whose role is to implement the minister’s policy.”

The adviser also highlighted Ben-Gvir’s support for Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, saying that the minister had spearheaded “a historic change in the status quo after approximately 1,000 years during which Jewish prayer was prohibited. Today, Jewish worship on the Mount is permitted, including prostration, singing and the use of prayer sheets (pages of prayer text).”

Rabin clarified that, based on the letter, the prime minister has exclusive authority over opening the site on certain occasions, while broader issues concerning Jewish prayer at the site are addressed by the prime minister, Ben-Gvir, the courts, police and other authorities. He said this is why he approached the relevant authorities as part of the current campaign.

Rabin said he was grateful that the Temple Mount would be opened for a limited time this year for Jewish worship on the second day of Rosh Hashanah, on Sunday, although without the sounding of the shofar or the presence of a Torah scroll.

He said every small step toward unrestricted Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount was welcome.

“The Jewish state is fighting on the international stage against delegitimization in Europe, and it is creeping into the United States as well,” said Rabin. “If the Jewish state won’t stand its ground and say that Jews have the right to pray there without restriction, we shouldn’t be surprised when the rest of the world delegitimizes us.”

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
EXPLORE JNS
Unite Against Terror
U.S. News
Anti-dem socialists rally in Manhattan draws about 300
“We’re here to ensure that another 9/11 never happens again, and we’re not afraid to address that the reason 9/11 happened was because of radical Islamic terrorism,” Jayne Zirkle of Lawfare Project told JNS.
September 9, 2026 04:51 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, Rebecca Szlechter
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Mount Hermon, Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Israel News
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
“We will not allow any terrorist army to establish itself on our border. We are committed to defeating the terrorist regime in Iran,” the prime minister said.
September 10, 2026 01:28 AM
JNS Staff
Flag in Ma'ale Efraim
Israel News
UK bans Judea and Samaria products, prompting calls for reprisals
Smotrich calls for Britain’s ambassador to be expelled; Ben-Gvir pushes for Israeli recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.
Sept. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli military vehicle operates in the village of Taybeh in Southern Lebanon, near the Lebanon-Israel border, July 22, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Last all-Christian village under Palestinian Authority calls on US citizens, permanent residents to prep for lawsuit
The Taybeh municipality said it was filing a civil case in the United States seeking damages in relation to so-called settler violence.
Sept. 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
01:41
Trump vows ‘a lot more’ strikes on Iranian tankers
01:37
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
01:21
Trump: Iran war will end ‘immediately after the election’
01:05
More than 5,000 sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
00:07
Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays
23:06
Israeli Defense Ministry launches ’40 Points Plan’ for eastern border
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
02:44
MK Gotliv on sanctions: Remind world of Islamic terror in Judea and Samaria
02:29
Netanyahu’s office denies UAE warned him before Oct. 7
02:09
IRGC says it targeted 10 ships in Strait of Hormuz
01:57
IDF, Shin Bet dismantle three Gaza weapons depots
01:48
Rubio: Iran will lose tankers every time it tries to hit US ships
01:30
Iran fires missiles at Jordan amid clashes with US
01:08
Poll: 86% of Israeli Jews fear Oct. 7 repeat from Judea and Samaria
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman