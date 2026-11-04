Trump acknowledges Iran war hurt Republicans in midterms, defends decision

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that the war with Iran contributed to Republican losses in the midterm elections but insisted he did not regret launching the conflict. “Iran was a piece of it,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal in a telephone interview. “I don’t think about it. I did the right thing. I would have done it again.”

Trump said rising oil prices had hurt Republicans politically but argued that his absence from the ballot was the biggest factor in the party’s losses. “The biggest issue is that I wasn’t on the ballot,” he said.

Trump made similar remarks on Fox & Friends, saying voters generally supported his actions against Iran but were unwilling to accept the short-term consequences of higher gasoline prices. “I understand that. I don’t agree with it. Too bad,” he said.