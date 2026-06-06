WATCH: Elite IDF unit arrests terrorist pair in Samaria
One of the wanted Palestinians was an operative in the Jenin terrorist network that was dismantled by the Israeli military in 2025.
Undercover commandos from the Israel Defense Forces’ Unit 217 (Duvdevan) apprehended on Thursday two Palestinians involved in advancing terrorist activities in the Jenin area, the Israeli military.
During an operation directed by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the soldiers apprehended the pair, who had recently been involved in advancing terrorist activity against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians from the area of Jenin and the town of Al-Yamun in northern Samaria.
One of the detainees was an operative in the Jenin terrorist network that was dismantled during “Operation Iron Wall” carried out in January 2025, and was involved in raising funds to support terrorist activity, the IDF said.
The terrorists were handed over for further processing.
צפו בתיעוד: לוחמי יחידת דובדבן עצרו שני מחבלים שקידמו מתווי טרור בג׳נין— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 5, 2026
לוחמי יחידת דובדבן במילואים ממשיכים בפעילותם בגזרת יהודה ושומרון לסיכול טרור ומעצר מחבלים במרחב.
בפעילות מיוחדת של לוחמי היחידה בהכוונת שב"כ אתמול, הכוחות עצרו שני מחבלים שפעלו בתקופה האחרונה לקידום מתווי… pic.twitter.com/ZdwKAm54ww