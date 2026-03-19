WATCH: IDF airstrike obliterates IRGC military helicopter
“An Israeli Air Force aircraft, acting on precise real-time IDF intelligence, identified and struck an IRGC Air Force Mi-17 helicopter,” the military said.
The Israel Defense Forces overnight Wednesday destroyed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force Mi-17 helicopter at an airstrip in western Iran, the military said, sharing video footage of the strike.
“The Israeli Air Force continues to degrade the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Air Force’s military capabilities and expand aerial superiority in western Iran,” the IDF statement said.
As part of these efforts, “an Israeli Air Force aircraft, acting on precise real-time IDF intelligence, identified and struck an IRGC Air Force Mi-17 helicopter at Sanandaj Airport in Hamadan,” the army added.
🎥 WATCH: IAF aircraft dismantled an Iranian ‘MI-17’ Helicopter at ‘Sanandaj’ Airport in Hamadan, Iran. pic.twitter.com/YjlUPDoG1r— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 19, 2026
The IDF struck over 200 regime targets in central and western Iran on Wednesday, including missile and UAV sites, air defense systems and weapon production sites, the military said in a previous statement.
“The Israeli Air Force continues to strike in western and central Iran with the aim to reduce to the full extent possible the scope of fire toward the State of Israel and to expand its aerial superiority in Iran,” it added.