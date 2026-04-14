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WATCH: Israel comes to standstill as Jewish nation bows in memory of the 6 million murdered in Holocaust

The siren tradition began in the 1960s and has become one of the country’s most solemn national rituals.

Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Israel comes to standstill as Jewish nation bows in memory of the 6 million murdered in Holocaust

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People bow their heads in Jerusalem as a two-minute siren is sounded across Israel to mark Yom Hashoah, April 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
People bow their heads in Jerusalem as a two-minute siren is sounded across Israel to mark Yom Hashoah, April 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
( Apr. 14, 2026 / JNS )

A two-minute siren wailed across Israel on Tuesday morning, as the Jewish nation came to a standstill to commemorate the Six Million murdered at the hands of the Nazis and their allies.

“In 10 minutes time, the siren for Yom Hashoah will be sounded throughout Israel,” Yad Vashem, Israel’s official Holocaust remembrance center, tweeted ahead of the annual siren.

“For the duration of the siren, work is halted, people walking in the streets stop, cars pull off to the side of the road and everybody stands at silent attention in reverence to the victims of the Holocaust,” added the museum.

Established in 1951, Yom Hashoah is observed annually on the 27th of the Hebrew month of Nissan. The siren tradition began in the 1960s and has become one of the nation’s most solemn national rituals, with public ceremonies, educational programs and survivor testimonies set to take place throughout the day.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command reminded Israelis that if missiles or drones are fired at the Jewish state from Iran or Lebanon during the siren, the sound would immediately be replaced by a rising and falling alarm.

“If an alert is received, act in accordance with the Home Front Command’s instructions,” the military body stated.

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