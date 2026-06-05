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Scoop: Diaspora communities under antisemitic fire asking to immigrate to US, per State Dept official

Yehuda Kaploun, special envoy at the department, declined to comment on the news and said broadly that governments must protect their Jews.

Mike Wagenheim
Travelers walking down a jet bridge to board a plane. Credit: Masi/Pexels.
Travelers walking down a jet bridge to board a plane. Credit: Masi/Pexels.
(Jun. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Spanish, French, British and Canadian Jewish communities have contacted officials at the U.S. State Department to explore the possibility of a pathway through which they could immigrate to the United States under refugee or other protected-status avenues, JNS has learned.

The communities have done so, JNS has learned, given the rise of Jew-hatred in their home countries.

A State Department official confirmed the information. There is no indication that the department has moved forward on the requests, or what position it might hold.

Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, declined to comment directly on the information that JNS received.

“It is the government’s responsibility in those countries to make certain that the Jewish community has safety, security and the ability to practice their religion free from any type of harm,” he told JNS. “The U.S. government demands it.”

Diaspora Jewry
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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