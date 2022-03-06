Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit Turkey this week

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to Ankara and Istanbul on Wednesday for a two-day visit, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Herzog’s office said.

This will be the first time an Israeli leader visited Turkey since 2008. The last time an Israeli president was in the country was 2003.

The two leaders are expected to discuss various bilateral issues, including Israel-Turkey relations and the potential for expanding collaboration between their respective states and peoples in various fields, his office added.

The visit was coordinated with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and their offices.

Dialogue between the two leaders began after Erdoğan called Herzog to congratulate him on his election. That call led to a resumption of communication between Israel and Turkey after a disconnect lasting several years, according to the president’s office.

Herzog and his wife, Michal, will be greeted with a ceremony at the Presidential Complex. In addition to convening with Turkish government officials, the couple will meet with members of Turkey’s Jewish community.

A delegation of top Turkish officials visited Israel last month to discuss Ankara-Jerusalem relations ahead of the Herzog’s visit. They met with Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, President’s Office Director-General Eyal Shviki and other senior officials.