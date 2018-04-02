More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Mass march on Gaza border may only be the beginning

From a military standpoint, Israel can say it marked a positive outcome. The turnout was far smaller than Hamas wanted—the terrorist group was aiming for 100,000 people—and the protesters were unable to rush or sabotage the border fence.

Apr. 2, 2018
Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 1, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 1, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Friday’s “March of Return” on the Israel-Gaza Strip border ended in a way that made it clear that the Hamas-organized march was only the first act in a play that is expected to drag on for months.

Some 30,000 Palestinians took part in demonstrations along the Gaza border, during which rioters hurled rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops. Seventeen protesters were killed, and according to the Palestinians, as many as 1,400 were wounded. The Israeli military said that 10 of the fatalities were known terrorists.

Still, from a military standpoint, Israel can say it marked a positive outcome. The turnout was far smaller than Hamas wanted—the terrorist group was aiming for 100,000 people—and the protesters were unable to rush or sabotage the border fence. The attempts to use the protest to carry out terrorist attacks also failed, and the Israel Defense Forces proved that it can successfully tackle complex civilian-driven events.

From a diplomatic standpoint, however, Hamas can mark a success, as the protest once again placed Gaza at the center stage of international attention.

The U.N. Security Council has called for an investigation of the violence. Even if nothing comes of this call, global public opinion would be tuned in to any future event on the border.

Moreover, Hamas military leader Yahya Sinwar has taken his place as the most important Palestinian leader today, pushing Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas aside. It was Sinwar who was able to convince the masses to take to the streets, and it was his actions that allowed the Palestinian issue to make headlines.

Abbas will now find it difficult to continue abusing the coastal enclave by withholding wages and funds for its power supply.

This situation and the perceptions derived from it all but guarantee that Friday’s events will be repeated in varying frequency and intensity in the coming months. Protests are intended to take place every Friday through mid-May, the celebration of Israel’s 70th anniversary and the expected move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Hamas will continue to challenge the IDF, especially on the border, to maintain international interest in the coastal enclave. The terror group’s main challenge will be to continue convincing the Palestinians to show up en masse, so as to give the demonstration an air of “popular protests.”

This poses a dual challenge for Israel. Militarily, the IDF will have to maintain a high level of alert on the Gaza border for a prolonged period of time, and the sector will demand considerable combat and intelligence resources. Diplomatically, Israel is facing the complex task of making the international community understand Hamas is the one harming the Palestinians.

It is hard to explain this to an international community that judges everything as black or white, and instinctively sides with civilians who appear to be coming under military fire.

The fact that all the fatalities on Friday were men—and that most of them were terror operatives—seems lost on global public opinion. That’s why Israel must find different solutions to pre-empt any international attempt to force a solution on it.

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin