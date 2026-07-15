More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Most House Democrats vote to end aid to Israel

Only 93 members of the Democratic caucus opposed an amendment to end aid Israel in a vote that split the Democratic leadership and further revealed one of the sharpest divides in politics on the American left.

Andrew Bernard
U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. Capitol. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

A House amendment to end aid to Israel sharply divided the Democratic caucus on Wednesday with less than half of Democrats voting to continue annual military funding to the Jewish State.

Only 93 of the 212 Democratic lawmakers in the House voted to oppose the amendment from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) to end $3.3 billion in assistance to Israel.

The amendment itself failed 104-314, with 103 Democrats voting to end aid to Israel and 10 voting “present.” Massie was the lone Republican to vote in favor of the measure, with 215 Republicans opposed.

Debate on amendment before the vote largely pitted Democrats against one another, with pro-Israel Democrats accusing their colleagues who intended to vote in favor of the amendment of endangering U.S. national security and the lives of Israeli civilians.

“This amendment would embolden the enemies of peace, those pursuing the complete elimination of Israel and those who seek the death of Jews,” said Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). It is a vote to weaken our ability to engage in the region and it’s a vote against American security, against American interests and against American safety.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had taken Israel “down an ugly path.”

“Israel does not need and quite honestly does not deserve more American money for weapons,” Castro said. “Do not reward a wrongdoer.”

Support for Israel has rapidly become one of the biggest fault lines in Democratic politics as pro-Israel incumbents have lost a string of primary elections to anti-Israel challengers.

Democrats who voted in favor of the amendment to cut off Israel aid included more than a dozen congressmen who are endorsed by AIPAC as “pro-Israel” candidates, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The vote also divided Democratic leadership even after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to colleagues on Tuesday urging them to vote “no.”

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Assistant Democratic Leader Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), both of whom are endorsed by AIPAC, voted in favor of the amendment while Jeffries and the two other members of the Democratic leadership team, Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) voted to oppose it.

Massie argued in the debate that he was opposed to all foreign aid, not just aid to Israel, but his subsequent amendment to cut off aid to Jordan revealed the extent to which the Jewish State has become a particular focus of ire among House Democrats.

That amendment failed 421-6, with not a single Democrat voting to cut off military aid to the Arab kingdom.

U.S. Politics
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
World News
‘Appalling’ rise in violent Jew-hatred in Canada in recent months, B’nai Brith says
Preliminary data for 2026 suggests a volume of antisemitism that is second only to 2023, during which the Oct. 7 attacks occurred, B’nai Brith Canada said.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara at a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Sept. 30, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset approves law reducing authority of Israeli attorney general
The law negates the binding nature of legal opinions and grants the government the authority to represent its own position in court even if it differs from that of the AG.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Walberg
U.S. News
Med school deans tell House panel they’ve axed anti-Israel, ‘settler colonialism’ courses
Republican lawmakers on the House Committee on Education and Workforce grilled the leaders of three public medical schools over their past diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
July 15, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Participants in Tzofim of North America's 2006 summer program in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of Tzofim of North America.
U.S. News
‘Undoubtedly worth it': 100 Jewish teens travel to Israel through Tzofim program
Despite ongoing security concerns, families across the United States chose to send their children on the four-week educational trip to strengthen their connection to Israel.
July 15, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Washington attorney general Nick Brown
U.S. News
‘Vital’ for Jewish, black people to talk, have ‘difficult conversations,’ Washington state attorney general says
“We can have difficult conversations,” Nick Brown, the state attorney general who is black, said at an event on Mercer Island that drew Jewish and black leaders, among others.
July 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Reform movement urges lawmakers to reject Massie amendment that would end US aid to Israel
“We write from a place of resolute love for the people of Israel and unwavering dedication to strengthening robust Israeli democracy and national security,” Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner wrote.
July 15, 2026
Trump Rutte NATO Turkey Ankara
JNS TV / The Quad
Is Trump finally done negotiating with Iran?
July 15, 2026 11:27 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Jews defeating Jews
Yisrael Medad
Masha Merkulova
Column
If identity is the shield, then advocacy is the sword
Masha Merkulova