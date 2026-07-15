Most House Democrats vote to end aid to Israel

A House amendment to end aid to Israel sharply divided the Democratic caucus on Wednesday with less than half of Democrats voting to continue annual military funding to the Jewish State.

Only 93 of the 212 Democratic lawmakers in the House voted to oppose the amendment from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) to end $3.3 billion in assistance to Israel.

The amendment itself failed 104-314, with 103 Democrats voting to end aid to Israel and 10 voting “present.” Massie was the lone Republican to vote in favor of the measure, with 215 Republicans opposed.

Debate on amendment before the vote largely pitted Democrats against one another, with pro-Israel Democrats accusing their colleagues who intended to vote in favor of the amendment of endangering U.S. national security and the lives of Israeli civilians.

“This amendment would embolden the enemies of peace, those pursuing the complete elimination of Israel and those who seek the death of Jews,” said Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). It is a vote to weaken our ability to engage in the region and it’s a vote against American security, against American interests and against American safety.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had taken Israel “down an ugly path.”

“Israel does not need and quite honestly does not deserve more American money for weapons,” Castro said. “Do not reward a wrongdoer.”

Support for Israel has rapidly become one of the biggest fault lines in Democratic politics as pro-Israel incumbents have lost a string of primary elections to anti-Israel challengers.

Democrats who voted in favor of the amendment to cut off Israel aid included more than a dozen congressmen who are endorsed by AIPAC as “pro-Israel” candidates, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The vote also divided Democratic leadership even after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to colleagues on Tuesday urging them to vote “no.”

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Assistant Democratic Leader Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), both of whom are endorsed by AIPAC, voted in favor of the amendment while Jeffries and the two other members of the Democratic leadership team, Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) voted to oppose it.

Massie argued in the debate that he was opposed to all foreign aid, not just aid to Israel, but his subsequent amendment to cut off aid to Jordan revealed the extent to which the Jewish State has become a particular focus of ire among House Democrats.

That amendment failed 421-6, with not a single Democrat voting to cut off military aid to the Arab kingdom.