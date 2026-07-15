US hits Iranian regime targets near Strait of Hormuz on fourth day of strikes

The U.S. military struck dozens of Iranian regime targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along the country’s southern coast on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of strikes, according to U.S. Central Command.

U.S. fighter jets, drones and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval assets and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour operation, which CENTCOM said sought to “further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews.”

“The strikes took place the same day U.S. forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas,” it noted. “The blockade went into effect at 4 p.m. ET today.”

“U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief,” the statement added.

In a separate statement, CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said U.S. forces were holding the Islamic regime “accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives.”

“Over the past seven days, Iran has intentionally targeted civilians across the region by attacking seven commercial ships resulting in nearly a dozen civilian crew members killed, missing, or injured,” he said. “Iranian forces have also launched dozens of missiles and drones toward neighboring Gulf countries.”