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News   U.S. News

US carries out fresh daytime strikes on Iran

The attacks lasted some 90 minutes, CENTCOM said.

JNS Staff
US Air Force A-10 fighter jet
U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II close air-support attack aircraft, aka “Warthogs,” fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Credit: CENTCOM.
(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Central Command announced on Wednesday that it had carried out renewed airstrikes against Iranian regime targets.

The daytime attacks, which lasted some 90 minutes, “further degraded Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM stated.

Targets included coastal defense systems, as well as cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island in the Persian Gulf, it added.

On Tuesday, the U.S. military struck dozens of Iranian regime targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along the country’s southern coast, marking the fourth consecutive day of strikes.

U.S. fighter jets, drones and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval assets and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour operation, which CENTCOM said sought to “further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews.”

CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said on Wednesday that U.S. forces were holding the Islamic regime “accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives.”

“Over the past seven days, Iran has intentionally targeted civilians across the region by attacking seven commercial ships resulting in nearly a dozen civilian crew members killed, missing or injured,” he said. “Iranian forces have also launched dozens of missiles and drones toward neighboring Gulf countries.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it attacked U.S. military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait on Tuesday evening and overnight.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that air-raid sirens were activated around 8 p.m. and again at 3 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said on Tuesday night that its air defenses engaged five cruise missiles, one ballistic missile and 33 attack drones. “The Iranian aggression resulted in the targeting of several vital and civilian facilities, while shrapnel fell in various locations across the country, causing material damage,” it said.

A vessel belonging to the Kuwaiti Naval Force was also targeted, wounding four service members, who received medical treatment. Their condition was reported as stable.

Air-raid sirens sounded again around 3:15 a.m. local time in Kuwait, with the military confirming that air defenses were “confronting hostile drone attacks following the treacherous Iranian aggression.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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