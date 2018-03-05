Scoop: Israel demands stricter sanctions on Iranian missiles

“Prosecutors were right to drop their appeal of the Wiretap Act counts, but they’re wrong to continue to pursue other charges to punish a journalist who exposed antisemitism,” stated Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation.
Kate Anderson, senior counsel and director of the ADF Center for Parental Rights, said parents “have the fundamental right to direct their children’s religious upbringing and education, even at school.”
The arrest of Muein al-Arabid in the heart of Gaza City is a strategic message underscoring that Israel is not returning to full-scale war, but is also not allowing Hamas to exploit the ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.
“Prosecutors were right to drop their appeal of the Wiretap Act counts, but they’re wrong to continue to pursue other charges to punish a journalist who exposed antisemitism,” stated Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation.
Kate Anderson, senior counsel and director of the ADF Center for Parental Rights, said parents “have the fundamental right to direct their children’s religious upbringing and education, even at school.”
The arrest of Muein al-Arabid in the heart of Gaza City is a strategic message underscoring that Israel is not returning to full-scale war, but is also not allowing Hamas to exploit the ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.