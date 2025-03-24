Turkey: Amid mass protests, Istanbul mayor sent to prison pending trial

Istanbul Mayor and opposition leader Ekrem İmamoğlu was sent to prison Sunday morning, after being arrested on corruption charges during a hearing at the Istanbul District Court.

A large police force was deployed to secure the proceedings, to prevent crowds from storming the courthouse.

Among those in attendance were Dilek İmamoğlu, the mayor’s wife, who denounced the bizarre corruption and terrorism-related charges, and Özgür Özel, head of the country’s secular opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Opposition figures claimed that the terrorism-related accusations were a deliberate move to deny İmamoğlu the possibility of bail and to keep him behind bars while he awaits trial.

The mayor was transferred under heavy security to a detention facility in Istanbul.

Overnight, massive demonstrations continued at several locations throughout Istanbul. Protesters defied a protest ban imposed by the city’s governor and overcame the shutdown of the metro system and the blockade of major bridges.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police, who used water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

Meanwhile, the CHP primary elections opened Sunday morning to determine the party’s presidential nominee. İmamoğlu is the sole contender.

The party called on its more than one million members to vote across the country to demonstrate unity and strength in the face of political repression under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.