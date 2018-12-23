Turkish president says he will ‘confront’ Israel, teach Jews a lesson

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned a group of Turkish youth on Saturday that “Jews in Israel” beat Palestinian women and children, and that Turkey will confront them.

“The Jews in Israel kick people when they’re lying on the ground. In fact, Jews kick not only men, but also women and children … as Muslims, we will confront these people if they have courage to deal with us. We’ll teach them a lesson,” Erdoğan said at a meeting of the Turkey Youth Foundation, just three months before national elections.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Twitter that “Erdogan—the occupier of northern Cyprus, whose army massacres women and children in Kurdish villages, inside and outside Turkey—shouldn’t preach to Israel.”

Earlier this month, Netanyahu told a Foreign Ministry conference that relations between Turkey had improved in that “instead of every two days, Erdoğan now calls me Hitler only every six days, despite the fact that Turkey has received several warnings from Israeli intelligence that prevented major terror attacks on Turkish soil.”