AFJS honors donors who helped purchase tractors for Judea and Samaria

American Friends of Judea and Samaria honored donors who funded tractors for Jewish farms in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley at an event in Brooklyn over the weekend, the group said on Sunday.

Chairman Rafi Lazerowitz and CEO Yigal Dilmoni presented each donor with a certificate of appreciation. Each donor also got a miniature model of the tractor he or she helped purchase.

“Every time one of these tractors heads out to work in the fields of Judea and Samaria, a part of you goes with it,” Dilmoni told the donors.

He added that they were “not simply making donations from afar” but “active partners in the renewal of Jewish settlement.”

The group said the program pays for tractors, farm machinery and equipment for farmers in the region. It runs alongside AFJS’s educational and public awareness efforts, the release noted.