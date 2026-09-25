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Amnesty, ACLU report claims Trump admin, colleges have stifled anti-Israel voices

“These universities directly or indirectly have made it easier for the Trump administration to crack down on student activism, causing long-term damage to higher education,” the report states.

Columbia University's Morningside Heights campus, as seen from the northeast, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Aug. 4, 2014. Credit: Beyond My Ken via Wikimedia Commons.
Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus, as seen from the northeast, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Aug. 4, 2014. Credit: Beyond My Ken via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 25, 2026 / JNS)

Amnesty International USA and the American Civil Liberties Union released a report on Wednesday stating that anti-Israel voices have been stifled across college campuses in the United States since Oct. 7.

The groups conducted a two-year investigation into events at 46 public universities and colleges and 34 private universities and colleges across 28 states and Washington, D.C., they said.

“Colleges and universities have imposed sweeping restrictions on student speech, initiated disciplinary actions against students and imposed severe punishments including expulsions and suspensions,” the report stated. “By doing so, these universities directly or indirectly have made it easier for the Trump administration to crack down on student activism, causing long-term damage to higher education.”

The report also accused the Trump administration of a “widespread, McCarthyite censorship and retaliation campaign deployed against pro-Palestine advocates on university and college campuses, and against universities that were sites of pro-Palestine student activism.”

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