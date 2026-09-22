More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

In UN speech, Trump asks if he should ‘annihilate’ Iran

“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations?” the U.S. president said at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Andrew Bernard
Trump UN
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, Sept. 22, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(Sept. 22, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that he faces a choice between destroying the Iranian regime and making a deal with it.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump told the 81st annual gathering of world leaders and diplomats in New York City. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?”

“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?” he asked. “Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?”

The president repeated his previous predictions that a deal to conclude the American conflict with Iran will happen sometime after the U.S. midterm elections.

He took credit for preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“In two weeks, we will mark the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, where terrorists funded by Iran tortured, mutilated and killed 1,200 very innocent civilians, including dozens of Americans and many babies—babies—little, tiny, beautiful babies,” Trump said. “Iran’s supreme leader celebrated that massacre and called it ‘a service to humanity.’”

“Just imagine if such a vile regime were ever empowered to carry out large-scale terror attacks from behind a nuclear shield,” he said.

The president denied that the war against Iran has caused a shortage in U.S. munitions stockpiles despite a U.S. Department of Defense inspector general report last week finding that the conflict “has resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and revealed industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply.”

“We have more munitions than we could ever possibly even think of using,” Trump said at the United Nations.

Trump’s remarks on Iran were met with occasional interruptions of applause and a blank stare from the lone Iranian delegate in the room.

By tradition, the United States, as the U.N. host country, speaks second at the General Assembly, after Brazil.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to address the assembly on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to speak on Thursday. After the speech, Trump told reporters that U.S. officials negotiated with the Iranian delegation via “mediators” for three hours on the sidelines of the General Assembly. Trump indicated that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, U.S. special envoy for peace missions, and Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, attended what Trump said was a “very good meeting.”

Iranian state media reported that the regime’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, represented the Iranian side.

The Islamic Republic was one of the main international focuses of Trump’s nearly-40-minute speech, which also touched on Gaza, the Western hemisphere and the president’s views on multilateral institutions.

He thanked countries like Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia for supporting the Board of Peace that he established to stabilize and rebuild Gaza, saying that aid for Gaza was “desperately” needed.

Cuba’s delegation walked out of the room after Trump called the communist dictatorship a “failed state.”

“Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba,” Trump said.

Trump touted cuts to the U.N. budget and called on every member state of the International Criminal Court to resign, calling it an “anti-American tribunal” and an “evil group of people.”

He also described the U.N. Human Rights Council as “craven hypocrites” for failing to address what he called the “persecution of Christians,” and slammed the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as “globalists,” who “are actively destroying the greatest cultures and most extraordinary heritage in all of history.”

The United States announced in 2025 that it was once again withdrawing from UNESCO after doing so during the first Trump administration. The second withdrawal will be completed in December.

Israel withdrew from UNESCO alongside the United States at the end of 2018 during Trump’s first term.

In line with his efforts to change the names of the Department of Defense, the Gulf of Mexico, the Kennedy Center and Lake Ontario, Trump proposed renaming “artificial intelligence” as “super intelligence,” which he said sounded “not fake.”

“From this point forward, all of the United States’ documents, and hopefully the world’s, will be changed to use the much more accurate term ‘super’ as opposed to ‘artificial,’” Trump said, of the technology. “Let’s see if I have any power. Maybe I do, and maybe I don’t.”

“We’re going to find out pretty soon,” he said.

United Nations Iran
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump UN
U.S. News
‘Anyone would be better,’ Danon says of outgoing UN chief Guterres
The Israeli prime minister plans to address the General Assembly on “Iran, the Abraham Accords and opportunities in the region,” the Israeli envoy to the global body told JNS.
September 22, 2026 04:31 PM
Mike Wagenheim
Netanyahu UN
Israel News
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UNGA
Mamdani told CNN that he still believes Netanyahu should be arrested during his upcoming visit to New York.
September 22, 2026 08:06 AM
JNS Staff
The skyline of downtown Belleville, Ontario, on the eastern end of Lake Ontario, July 2011. Credit: P199 via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Police officer wounded in shooting outside synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, on Yom Kippur
“Canada’s government will do everything in our power to support law enforcement in ensuring that the perpetrator is held accountable,” said Premier Mark Carney.
Sept. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
This frame grab from AFPTV video footage on June 21, 2026, shows an explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub, as the result of a "technical incident," according to the Gulf state's interior ministry. Photo by AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Qatar’s propaganda machine could be ‘first casualty’ of LNG collapse
Qatari liquefied natural gas exports plunged 96% amid fallout from Iranian strikes on its energy sites.
Sept. 22, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Breaking News
15:08
US has redirected 110 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
14:50
‘Deep spiritual bonds’ unite Jews, Christians, say US Catholic Bishops in Yom Kippur message
14:31
US talked to Iran on Tuesday, Trump says
14:13
French Holocaust denier gets 8 months for saying gas chambers didn’t exist
13:49
Israeli military says 14 civilians detained after entering Syria
13:22
Decry Chinese support for Iran regime, 13 military vets in Congress tell Trump
12:59
‘Evil group,’ Trump says of ICC, calls on UN member nations to quit court
12:26
UK says it will defend Saudi Arabia amid renewed Houthi attacks
12:01
US gave Iran ‘every chance for deal’ before striking, Trump says at UN
11:57
Colombia tells UN it’s pulling out of International Court of Justice case against Israel
11:47
Trump tells UNGA that Iran will make deal after US midterms
10:18
‘Honored’ to stand with Orthodox Jew trying to host ‘informal prayer group’ in his Ohio home, Arizona congressman says
08:58
Jerusalem research center to review 55 new PA, UNRWA textbooks
08:57
Israel to extend nationwide emergency measures through Oct. 6
08:36
WATCH: Trump to address UN General Assembly
08:33
Israeli PM’s adviser slams Canada for allowing ‘anti-Jewish harassment’ outside shuls
08:24
Trump denies claims US running low on munitions
08:18
Rubio: A nuclear Iran would be ‘catastrophic’ for the world
08:13
Likud lawmaker: Israel will defend itself against any aggressor
07:57
Netanyahu predicts peace with Lebanon, direct flights to Mecca
07:49
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UN
07:32
Iran’s parliament speaker: Our missiles can hit anywhere
07:12
Rubio, Iraqi PM agree on need to dismantle terrorist militias
06:55
Israeli Arab arrested after 187,000 suspected drug pills seized in Bethlehem
06:33
Netherlands criminalizes trade in goods from Judea, Samaria, Golan
06:09
Israeli envoy sounds alarm over left-wing party’s win in Berlin election
05:48
Herzog invites public to President’s Residence for Sukkot
05:27
Board of Peace: ‘All parties’ must fulfill Gaza plan commitments
05:24
Katz warns of Hamas plan to kidnap Israelis
05:05
Somaliland mission highlights Huckabee appearance at Jerusalem event
04:44
Sa’ar slams Miliband over silence on Samaria terror attack
04:33
Netanyahu offers condolences to UAE over death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
04:24
Israel holds memorial for soldiers killed in Yom Kippur War
04:22
Canadian Jewish groups demand action after Belleville synagogue shooting
04:01
Arab Israeli sentenced after filming Gallant’s home for Iranian agent
03:42
B’nai Brith Canada calls synagogue shooting a ‘wake-up call’
03:28
Ben-Gvir: Samaria terrorist must face death penalty
03:21
Iran’s Pezeshkian departs for UN General Assembly
03:01
Samaria: Hundreds attend funeral of Israeli father murdered on Yom Kippur eve
02:41
Israel Football Association blasts Ireland manager over ‘genocide’ remark
02:19
After Trump meeting, Mamdani renews support for arresting Netanyahu
02:19
Israel FM: Canada synagogue shooting is ‘further escalation’ in antisemitism crisis
01:59
Poilievre: Canadian Jews must live ‘free from terror’ after synagogue shooting
01:38
Magen David Adom treats 3,322 people over Yom Kippur
01:18
IDF strikes Hamas infrastructure after explosive hits engineering vehicle
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Indian Jewish general who shaped the birth of Bangladesh
Eliezer Avraham
Mike Holmes. Credit: Courtesy.
Walter E. Block
Opinion
Challenging the one-sided boycott of ‘West Bank’ exports
Mike Holmes, Walter E. Block