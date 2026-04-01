More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

CA governor candidate says ‘no place’ in politics for ‘dark money’ AIPAC

“Special rules just for pro-Israel Americans,” the pro-Israel group responded to Tom Steyer.

Mar. 31, 2026

CA governor candidate says ‘no place’ in politics for ‘dark money’ AIPAC

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Billionaire and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

Tom Steyer, a businessman who is running for governor of California, denounced the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Monday.

“AIPAC is a dark money organization that should have no place in our politics,” the Democrat stated.

Steyer has recorded double-digits in recent polls but typically in third or fourth place in a race in which the top two finishers, regardless of party, advance to the general. Steve Hilton, a Republican, has led in most of the polls, about 4.5 percentage points ahead of Steyer, on average.

The businessman wrote that the pro-Israel group has “no place” in politics in response to a social media post, in which political journalist David Weigel reported that the Democratic National Committee is considering a resolution condemning “the growing influence of dark money and corporate-backed independent expenditures in Democratic elections.”

The DNC lists AIPAC as an example, according to Weigel.

“Special rules just for pro-Israel Americans,” AIPAC responded to Steyer,

U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
The mayor of Shlomi municipality, Gabi Na'aman, heads a meeting in his town on May 07, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/FLASH90.
Israel News
Mayors of Shlomi, Metula reject talk of evacuating north
The two heads of towns on the Lebanese border oppose relocation as residents receive short “reprieve” hotel stays instead.

Apr. 5, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Medicine doctor surgery
U.S. News
Mandel Foundation gives $50 million to Cleveland Clinic
“The expansion of our emergency services will help us better care for patients with the most serious injuries, ensuring they receive the specialized treatment they need, when it matters most,” the hospital said.
Apr. 5, 2026
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu salutes Trump on rescue of US pilot in Iran
“Once again your decisive leadership brought another great victory to America,” the Israeli leader says.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Challah
U.S. News
Georgia state Senate candidate apologizes ‘sincerely’ for Passover ad with challah in Jewish newspaper
“My intent was to honor our Jewish neighbors and friends,” Nathalie Kanani stated. “We are all human, and even with the best intentions, honest mistakes can happen.”
Apr. 5, 2026
Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.
Antisemitism
Fourth suspect arrested in connection with London Hatzola ambulance arson
The man was recognized by police officers while attending a court hearing of the three other suspects connected to the case.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 26, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Open the F***'in’ Strait, you crazy bastards,’ Trump tells Iran
The U.S. president warned that the U.S. military will begin targeting Iranian power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow