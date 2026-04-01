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CA governor candidate says ‘no place’ in politics for ‘dark money’ AIPAC

“Special rules just for pro-Israel Americans,” the pro-Israel group responded to Tom Steyer.

Mar. 31, 2026

CA governor candidate says ‘no place’ in politics for ‘dark money’ AIPAC

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Billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Billionaire and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

Tom Steyer, a businessman who is running for governor of California, denounced the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Monday.

“AIPAC is a dark money organization that should have no place in our politics,” the Democrat stated.

Steyer has recorded double-digits in recent polls but typically in third or fourth place in a race in which the top two finishers, regardless of party, advance to the general. Steve Hilton, a Republican, has led in most of the polls, about 4.5 percentage points ahead of Steyer, on average.

The businessman wrote that the pro-Israel group has “no place” in politics in response to a social media post, in which political journalist David Weigel reported that the Democratic National Committee is considering a resolution condemning “the growing influence of dark money and corporate-backed independent expenditures in Democratic elections.”

The DNC lists AIPAC as an example, according to Weigel.

“Special rules just for pro-Israel Americans,” AIPAC responded to Steyer,

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