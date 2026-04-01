More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

CA governor candidate says ‘no place’ in politics for ‘dark money’ AIPAC

“Special rules just for pro-Israel Americans,” the pro-Israel group responded to Tom Steyer.

Mar. 31, 2026

CA governor candidate says ‘no place’ in politics for ‘dark money’ AIPAC

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Billionaire and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

Tom Steyer, a businessman who is running for governor of California, denounced the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Monday.

“AIPAC is a dark money organization that should have no place in our politics,” the Democrat stated.

Steyer has recorded double-digits in recent polls but typically in third or fourth place in a race in which the top two finishers, regardless of party, advance to the general. Steve Hilton, a Republican, has led in most of the polls, about 4.5 percentage points ahead of Steyer, on average.

The businessman wrote that the pro-Israel group has “no place” in politics in response to a social media post, in which political journalist David Weigel reported that the Democratic National Committee is considering a resolution condemning “the growing influence of dark money and corporate-backed independent expenditures in Democratic elections.”

The DNC lists AIPAC as an example, according to Weigel.

“Special rules just for pro-Israel Americans,” AIPAC responded to Steyer,

U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
The entrance to the U.N. headquarters in Geneva, home to the Human Rights Council, June 20, 2017. Photo by Giorgio Caracciolo/Shutterstock
World News
UN names Hamas-defending Palestinian academic a special adviser
Zeina Jallad, who was picked over the vetting committee’s top choice, blames the United States and Europe for boycotting Hamas and claims falsely that the terror group recognizes Israel.
Mar. 31, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Guterres Lebanon
World News
Lebanon tells United Nations it has banned Hezbollah from militarizing
The government’s step is the most dramatic internal measure it has taken against the terror group.
Mar. 31, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Classroom, Desks
U.S. News
Philadelphia school district declines to clarify status of anti-Israel curriculum official
If Ismael Jimenez were suspended, it would be “an encouraging sign of the much-needed systemic change for the district,” Mika Hackner, of the North American Values Institute, told JNS.
Mar. 31, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Western Wall plaza, largely empty and closed due to the ongoing war with Iran and Hezbollah and continued missile fire on Israel, Jerusalem, March 30, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Passover priestly blessing at Western Wall restricted due to war
Prayer notes calling for peace have been sent from Arab countries to the holy site in Jerusalem, and some even from Iran.
Mar. 31, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A crowded street in Baghdad, Feb. 15, 2022. Credit: Safa.daneshvar via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
American journalist abducted in Baghdad, Iraqi forces pursue kidnappers
Iraq’s Interior Ministry stated that it is using “precise intelligence information” to locate Shelly Kittleson, a U.S. freelance journalist who reports extensively from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
Mar. 31, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, in Jerusalem on Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel ‘knocked out’ 70% of Iran’s steel capacity
The Israeli prime minister said strikes on steel production facilities weaken the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as the operation against Iran progresses “beyond the halfway point.”
Mar. 31, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Is the anti-Trump resistance also anti-Israel?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On the ‘Four Questions’ and the ‘Four Sons’
Rabbi Yossy Goldman