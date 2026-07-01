CENTCOM leads strategic defense conference with 11 Middle Eastern countries

U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper met with senior military leaders from 11 Middle Eastern countries in Manama, Bahrain, on Wednesday for a regional security dialogue focused on defense cooperation and maritime security, marking the first U.S.-led regional defense conference attended by military officials from both Syria and Lebanon.

Hosted by the Bahrain Defense Force, the talks brought together officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen to discuss the regional security environment and ways to strengthen defense cooperation.

The participants also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the free flow of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional partners,” Cooper said. “The discussions underscored our shared commitment to regional security and stability.”