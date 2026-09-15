Dearborn mayor invites Macklemore to perform in city-sponsored concert

Abdullah H. Hammoud, mayor of Dearborn, Mich., invited music artist Macklemore to perform in a city-sponsored concert after the Seattle rapper was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. stadium tour.

“If they don’t want you performing in their stadiums, you’re always welcome in Dearborn,” Hammoud said on Monday night. “Come put on a show here.”

“We’ll make it a free concert, sponsored by the city, and help make it one of the best around,” he stated. “We stand with you and for a free Palestine. Let’s make it happen.”

Macklemore, who called for a “free Palestine” during Sept. 4 and 5 performances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey while opening for Sheeran, was dropped from the tour after multiple venues refused to host concerts with him in the lineup.

Hammoud, 35, has called for returning funding to UNRWA and ending military aid to Israel and accused the Jewish state of “apartheid” and “decades of illegal military occupation and imprisonment of Gaza.”