At Dachau ovens, N. Carolina state house candidate says: ‘This is where Trump supporters belong.’

A Democratic state legislative candidate in North Carolina posted a picture of herself in front of Dachau concentration camp ovens with a caption that reads “This is where Trump supporters belong,” Breitbart reported.

Shelly Headen posted photos of what she said was a family vacation at the Nazi site in Germany, where some 41,500 people were murdered during the Holocaust.

Headen is smiling at a memorial at the site, posing in front of ovens from the crematorium where the remains of Jews and others who died at the camp were burned.

She is running for a state House seat, opposed by incumbent Republican Rep. John Blust in a suburban district in the Greensboro/High Point area.

Headen, a certified public accountant and business owner, writes on her Facebook page that she is “running to restore human decency.”

She previously wrote that “I think our only hope is an attack on US soil, ... preferably Alabama, Louisiana ... where the stupid people are.”

She is documented as a suspect in a pair of domestic violence incidents involving her husband, according to law enforcement reports from 2024, which state that “personal weapons” were used.

Headen this month gave an explanation of the incidents that contradicts those reports, claiming that one argument with her husband ended with her falling backward and banging her head, leading to her calling police.