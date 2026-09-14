Trump nominates Rep. Wesley Hunt to be Saudi Arabia envoy

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) on Monday to serve as ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The White House sent the nomination to the Senate, where the post, which has remained vacant during Trump’s second term, must be confirmed.

“As a soldier, I served our country in the Middle East,” Hunt stated. “Now, President Trump has called on me to serve there once again, this time as a diplomat.”

A former U.S. Army officer and helicopter pilot, Hunt served two deployments in Saudi Arabia, including two years as a diplomatic liaison.

“I know the region. I know what is at stake,” Hunt stated. “I know the enormous opportunity before us.”

Hunt co-chairs the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish relations and has been vocal in his support for Israel and against antisemitism.