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‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core

Such reporting creates a severe journalistic asymmetry.

Darcie Grunblatt
“The Wall Street Journal“
The sign identifying the offices of “The Wall Street Journal” in New York City. Credit: spatuletail/Shutterstock.
Darcie Grunblatt
Darcie Grunblatt Darcie Grunblatt
Darcie Grunblatt is a U.S. Media Researcher at CAMERA, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis.
(Sept. 13, 2026 / JNS)

The Wall Street Journal published a detailed investigation on Sept. 25, “The Violent Israeli Nomads Who Defy Law and Order in the Name of God.” The article probed the motives, tactics and ideological underpinnings of Israel’s most extreme Jews following a reported 63% increase in attacks against Palestinians from the same period in 2025.

What is striking about the piece is the Journal’s decision to examine the perpetrators’ ideology in such depth. Reporters Feliz Solomon and Shoshanna Solomon profiled current and former Hilltop Youth members, explaining how their interpretation of sacred texts informs their actions and citing the book of Numbers to show how the group uses biblical passages to justify revenge and violence.

To illustrate the human impact of this ideology, the article opens with Loui Ridi, a Palestinian American whose own house in Qusra has been the center of an Israeli extremist pressure campaign. The reporters detail how the presence of these extremists outside his home has stolen Ridi’s “sleep, privacy and sense of security.” In short, the Journal provided readers with more than an account of violent acts; it offered a comprehensive explanation of the worldview driving them.

The Journal has not done the same for Palestinian terrorist organizations. That disparity raises a straightforward journalistic question: Why does the Journal examine the theological worldview of Israeli extremists while ignoring or sanitizing the ideology of Palestinian terrorist organizations?

Even following the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre, the paper’s background coverage diluted the founding principles of both Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

In a piece on PIJ published on Oct. 18, 2023, the Journal avoided stating directly that the group seeks Israel’s destruction and replacement with an Islamic state, attributing that characterization merely to the U.S. perspective. In doing so, the paper ignored PIJ’s Internal Charter, which explicitly declares that “to relinquish any part of it is to abandon Islam” and that “a solution of peace based on the recognition of the Jews’ right to Palestine, or part of it, contradicts the Quran.”

Two days later, in its explainer on Hamas, the paper omitted any mention of the group’s 1988 founding charter and ignored the virulently antisemitic ideology of both organizations.

Hamas has never formally repudiated its 1988 charter, which outlines its worldview in explicit, religious terms. Article 7 invokes apocalyptic violence, quoting Islamic texts to declare that “the Day of Judgement will not come about until Muslims fight the Jews, and the Muslims kill them,” describing a scenario where rocks and trees call out to kill the Jew hiding behind them. Article 28 states plainly that “Israel, Judaism and Jews challenge Islam and the Muslim people,” while Article 31 asserts that “peace and quiet would not be possible except under the wing of Islam.” Article 33 then invokes an explicit antisemitic conspiracy theory, claiming the “Zionist plan” for world domination is embodied in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

These passages prove that these groups are driven not merely by political opposition to Israel but by a broader theological hostility toward Jews. This reality is reflected in their post-attack statements, which routinely employ antisemitic tropes, such as Hamas’s statement railing against “Zionist arrogance” after a March 22, 2022 attack, as reported in the Journal, which left four Israelis dead, implying that Jews are stepping outside their proper place under Islamic rule.

It also explains why Hamas orchestrates terror plots against Jewish targets in Europe, a phenomenon the Journal wrote about without ever examining why an anti-Zionist group would target Jews abroad.

In stark contrast to its deep dive into Jewish extremism, the Journal actively minimizes the ideologically driven nature of Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank. In an article on Jan. 19, 2024, titled “Israel Intensifies Raids Against Palestinians in West Bank Jan. 19, 2024,” the paper quoted analysts Tahani Mustafa and Jihad Harb framing local militants as “ill-trained and ill-equipped” youths in refugee camps engaging in “a very nihilistic form of resistance” driven solely by the occupation.

The reporter never asked whether these militants oppose Israel’s military presence in the West Bank or Israel in its entirety, a crucial distinction given the frequency of attacks inside pre-1967 Israeli borders and the long history of guerrilla attacks against Israel prior to 1967, when Jordan illegally occupied the territory.

In articles on specific attacks by Palestinians against Israelis, the articles do note whether the terrorist acted on his own volition or whether he belonged to an organized group, like Hamas. Still, it consistently omits the organizations’ ideological statements following those attacks. Consequently, the Journal has embedded the theological drivers of Jewish extremism deeply into its coverage ecosystem while leaving Palestinian terror ideology entirely unexamined.

This creates a severe journalistic asymmetry. It frames Israeli violence against Palestinians as a systemic, religiously motivated movement, while treating Palestinian attacks against Israelis as isolated, localized “one-offs” driven purely by economic hardship or military presence.

By sanitizing the anti-Jewish worldview that fuels groups like Hamas and PIJ, the Journal misleads its readers, obscuring the reality that these attacks are not isolated reactions. Quite the opposite is the case: They have been and continue to be part of a broader, ideologically driven system targeting Jewish existence.

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