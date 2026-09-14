Trump nominates Franklin Graham’s daughter for religious ambassador role

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Jane Lynch, daughter of American evangelist Franklin Graham, to be U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, a position which has been vacant since January 2025.

Lynch, who has held senior positions at Samaritan’s Purse and is affiliated with the Billy Graham Evangelist Association, served as a member of the Executive Evangelical Advisory Board of the President’s Faith Advisory Council during the first Trump administration.

“Our world is afflicted by an unprecedented scourge of religious persecution today,” stated David Trimble, president of the Religious Freedom Institute.

On her podcast, Lynch has spoken against antisemitism on college campuses and expressed her support for Israel as a Christian Zionist.