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Paul S. Bachow

Paul Bachow

Paul Bachow is a filmmaker, lawyer and educator.

Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
Opinion
Riyadh’s talk of moderation vs. its Islamist turn
Three years after private promises on Israel, Saudi Arabia’s actions tell a different story.
Jan. 17, 2026
Paul Bachow
Munich agreement Neville Chamberlain
Opinion
Appeasement didn’t work for Chamberlain in the 1930s, and it won’t work now
Sep. 30, 2025
Paul Bachow
Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Haj Amin al-Husseini
Opinion
Why Hamas will never agree to a two-state solution
May. 29, 2025
Paul Bachow
The Jewish-Palestinian solidarity group Jewish Voice for Peace held a march to protest Israel's war crimes in Gaza, as well as condemn the Anti-Defamation League, in Washington, D.C. on Jan 17, 2025. Photo by KIA RASTAR/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
A group with Jewish in its name aims to sabatoge support for Israel
JVP aims to quash U.S. economic, military and political backing for Jerusalem.
Apr. 2, 2025
Paul Bachow
Kamal Adwan Hospital
Opinion
Were Israel’s goals achievable?
Even though Israel captured thousands of terrorists, its military actions did not result in the prompt return of the hostages.
Feb. 6, 2025
Paul Bachow
Israeli anti-missile system intercept rockets fired from Lebanon
Opinion
Defense is not just blocking
Military defense without an offense most likely means that there will be no end to this war.
Sep. 17, 2024
Paul Bachow