Educational cooperation important to ties with Israel, State Dept tells JNS

The United States recognizes the importance of educational cooperation to its ties with Israel, a U.S. State Department spokesman told JNS on Saturday, responding to Jerusalem approving a plan to boost Jewish education in North America.

“The United States and Israel maintain a strong and longstanding bilateral relationship,” the spokesman said.

The Israeli government approved the 100 million shekel ($31 million) plan on Wednesday. The Prime Minister’s Office drew it up with representatives of the Jewish Federations of North America.

The plan aims to strengthen Jewish identity and ties to the Jewish state among the next generation of Diaspora Jews. According to the PMO, it will work to raise enrollment in Jewish educational frameworks amid a rise in antisemitism since the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Federations and other non-governmental groups will raise more funding, equal to at least 50% of the project’s cost.