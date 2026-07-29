Most US voters oppose military action against Iran, per Quinnipiac poll

Six in 10 U.S. voters oppose the ongoing U.S. military action against Iran, with opposition reaching its highest level since the conflict began, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday.

The poll, conducted July 23-27 among 963 registered voters, found that 60% of voters oppose the war, while 34% support it, marking the lowest level of support in Quinnipiac polling. Opposition includes nearly one in five Republicans and nearly seven in 10 independents.

Voters also overwhelmingly rejected a potential ground deployment, with 74% opposing sending U.S. troops into Iran and 19% supporting such a move.

More than half of voters (55%) said they expect the conflict to last at least a year, a sharp increase from April, when 32% predicted the fighting would continue that long.

A majority of voters (54%) said they do not believe the United States is winning the conflict, while 66% said the military action was not worth fighting.

Voters also expressed doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump’s diplomatic team. Fifty-seven percent said they had little or no confidence in Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s ability to bring the conflict to an end, while 39% expressed some or a lot of confidence.

“After months of rising and falling hopes, punctuated by deadly military exchanges, voters wonder whether Kushner and Witkoff have the diplomatic chops to close the deal,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy stated.

Trump’s overall job approval rating fell to 32%, his lowest mark in Quinnipiac polling, while 58% disapproved of his performance. The rating was down from 38% approval in June, though the change remains within the poll’s margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.