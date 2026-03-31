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Hollywood studio complex targeted with anti-Israel graffiti

Sunset Bronson Studios, a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument, is home to Netflix production offices and a local news station.

Mar. 31, 2026

Hollywood studio complex targeted with anti-Israel graffiti

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The Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles. Credit: Thomas Wolf via Wikimedia Commons.
The Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles. Credit: Thomas Wolf via Wikimedia Commons.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

Police are investigating anti-Israel graffiti at Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Red graffiti reading “Zionist,” alongside a Star of David, was discovered on a studio sign at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue. A second nearby sign at Sunset Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue was similarly defaced, according to local news station KTLA.

The incident was reported early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department “were not able to provide any information on a possible suspect,” according to the outlet.

Sunset Bronson Studios—formerly the Old Warner Brothers Studio—is owned by Hudson Pacific Properties and houses sound stages and production offices used by Netflix, as well as KTLA’s facilities. The property is designated as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument.

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