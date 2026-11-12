Israel risks losing young American evangelicals, warns Bishop Robert Stearns

Bishop Robert Stearns, founder and president of the pro-Israel Eagles’ Wings ministry, warned on Thursday that the Jewish state risks losing the next generation of American evangelical Christians unless it acts to strengthen ties with them.

Stearns called on Israel’s next government to adopt a long-term national strategy to engage younger evangelicals, whose attitudes toward the Jewish state, he said, are increasingly shaped by a changing political, cultural and media landscape.

“The historic and spiritual bond between the evangelical community in the United States and the State of Israel is deep, rooted, and built upon genuine love and shared values,” Stearns said. “At the same time, the political results in Washington and intergenerational shifts show that reality is changing before our eyes.”

He said Jerusalem could no longer take evangelical support for granted, urging greater investment in young Christian leaders, personal connections with Israel and the shared values underpinning the relationship. “We must expose them to the true face of Israel, bring them on meaningful visits, and build bridges of trust and mutual understanding that will endure for decades to come,” he said.

Stearns said the relationship extends beyond political and security interests and rests on shared moral and spiritual values, with Jerusalem serving as a central symbol. “The bond between our two people does not rest solely on security interests, but on a moral commitment to liberty, human dignity, and justice,” he said.

He urged Israeli leaders to use the post-election period to renew the relationship. “Out of responsibility for the future, now is the time to join forces, renew our commitment, and ensure that the fellowship between Israel and believers in America continues to shine for generations to come,” Stearns said.