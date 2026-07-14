More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel

The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.

Jonathan D. Salant
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that he will oppose an amendment from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) to eliminate roughly $3.3 billion in annual U.S. security assistance to Israel, arguing that the measure would undermine both American and Israeli security.

In a letter to House Democrats obtained by JNS, Jeffries said he would vote against Massie’s amendment to the annual appropriations bill funding the State Department, national security programs and related agencies.

“It is overly broad in that it prohibits or would limit the use of funds for longstanding initiatives related to humanitarian aid, refugee resettlement, peace-building and U.S. Embassy operations,” Jeffries wrote.

He added that the amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel.”

The amendment has drawn opposition from both the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and J Street despite their frequent policy disagreements.

“U.S. assistance to Israel, along with cooperative defense programs, has been massively successful,” AIPAC stated in a memo urging lawmakers to oppose the measure. “It has ensured Israel can defend itself. Assistance has created tens of thousands of jobs in the United States and helped Israel develop its own industrial base.”

Jeffries said Democrats who oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government should pursue other avenues to press for policy changes.

“The far-right Netanyahu government has isolated Israel from much of the world, severely damaged its standing in the U.S., jeopardized normalization efforts in the region and repeatedly undermined prospects for peace,” he said.

Looking beyond the current 10-year U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding on security assistance, which expires in 2028, Jeffries said Israel should gradually assume responsibility for financing its own weapons purchases. He said any future security arrangement should preserve “Israel’s qualitative military edge against Iran and other malign actors in the region” and prioritize “mutually beneficial joint technology, innovation, research and further development of defensive programs like Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling.”

Jeffries acknowledged a difference of opinion among Democrats regarding the House amendment and said leadership would not push them to follow his lead.

“Moving forward, it is my strongly held view that for the good of Israel and the Palestinian people, American policy in the Middle East must change,” Jeffries said.

He added that “America’s commitment to Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state and homeland for the Jewish people must remain ironclad.”

“Equally significant, the United States must strongly support the creation of an independent Palestinian state that provides dignity, respect and self-determination for the Palestinian people,” Jeffries said.

He also called for increased humanitarian assistance and reconstruction in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and an end to settler violence in Judea and Samaria.

“West Bank settlement activity and expansion is illegal under international law,” Jeffries said. “The reprehensible settler violence against the Palestinian people must end. All perpetrators of this violence, settlers or otherwise, should be sanctioned and held criminally accountable.”

U.S.-Israel Relations U.S. Foreign Policy
Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
EXPLORE JNS
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
Muslim hoping to unseat longtime Dem congressman for supporting Israel says pro-LGBT messages alienate Muslims
Melissa Chaudhry, who is running in Washington state as a Democrat but has said she would switch to the Green Party, told JNS that she was “forced into a corner by an aggressive and dishonest political opponent.”
July 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky speaks at the dedication of the renewed Sayeret Shaked Park in the southern Israeli city of Ofakim, Feb. 2, 2026. Credit: Michael Houri/courtesy of KKL-JNF.
JNS Interview
KKL-JNF’s new chairman: Israel must ‘give back’ to Diaspora Jewry
Eyal Ostrinsky told JNS that the 125-year-old Zionist institution is broadening its support for Jewish communities worldwide, while reaffirming its mission of settlement, forestry and national development.
July 14, 2026
Steve Linde
Ro Khanna
U.S. News
‘High-level sources’ say Khanna’s description of Judea and Samaria incident didn’t happen, Gottheimer tells JNS
“This was just an opportunistic move and then not really sincere,” the Jewish congressman said of his fellow House Democrat.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Democratic Socialists of America members march at an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York City. Sept. 17, 2011. Credit: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Democratic Socialists of America members launch petition to oppose possible New York chapter split
The petition calls on members to support “cross-chapter and cross-caucus solidarity” and reject “any effort there may be to attempt a split,” after DSA leaders clashed over the organization’s 2028 presidential endorsement process
July 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mosque, Gaza Strip
World News
EU launches nearly $1 billion Gaza recovery fund, ties aid to Hamas disarmament and PA reforms
“We now need the conditions on the ground that will allow the support to reach the people in Gaza,” European Commissioner Dubravka Šuica said.
July 14, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein