IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists transferring weapons in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah terrorists transferring weapons inside the security zone in Southern Lebanon, the military said on Saturday.

The operatives entered the zone by car and unloaded anti-tank missiles intended for attacks on Israeli troops and civilians before moving them into a nearby structure, the military said.

After additional Hezbollah operatives were observed transferring weapons into the building and entering it, the IDF said it launched the strike “to remove the threat.”

“Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, confirming the presence of weapons inside the structure,” the military added. “The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to its soldiers and to Israeli civilians.”

🎥WATCH: Hezbollah terrorists transferring anti-tank missiles within the Security Zone in southern Lebanon.



The terrorists transferred the anti-tank missiles into a structure in the area, which the IDF struck from the air in order to remove the threat.



Following the strike,… pic.twitter.com/bqGeS154OU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 11, 2026

Iranian-backed Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks from Southern Lebanon on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing in Tehran of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Jerusalem launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Following the resumption of hostilities, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed to do “the impossible” to stop cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Israeli and Lebanese officials subsequently held five rounds of historic direct talks at the U.S. State Department, resulting in a framework of understandings that was reached on June 26 and is conditioned on Hezbollah being removed from the south.

The IDF said on Sunday that the 551st Brigade Combat Team, operating under the 91st Division, had completed a two-month mission in Southern Lebanon aimed at removing Hezbollah threats.

During the operation, troops located hundreds of weapons, killed more than 80 Hezbollah terrorists and destroyed more than 200 terrorist sites, according to the military. The destroyed infrastructure included a strategic tunnel network and two additional tunnels discovered in the border village of Majdal Zoun, as well as rocket-launching positions, weapons depots and observation posts.