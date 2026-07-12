Lindsey Graham dead at 71 after ‘brief and sudden illness’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) died on Saturday following a “brief and sudden illness,” his office announced early on Sunday.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” according to the statement.

The pro-Israel senator, 71, was serving his fourth term. He had held the seat since Jan. 3, 2003, and his current term was set to expire in January 2027.

Last month, Graham won the Republican primary after receiving U.S. President Donald Trump’s endorsement, positioning him for a fifth Senate term in November.

Graham was among Israel’s most outspoken supporters in Congress and consistently advocated for the Jewish state’s security throughout his political career.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement he was “shocked and heartbroken” by Graham’s death.

“Senator Graham was a beacon of moral clarity and a true leader of the U.S.-Israel partnership. We will never forget how he stood by the people of Israel in our most difficult moments, and we will remain eternally grateful for his sense of justice, truth, and loyalty,” the head of state said.

“The people of Israel mourn his loss, and I will miss my great friend very dearly,” he added. “My thoughts are with Lindsey’s family and friends at this tragic time. May he rest in peace.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he was “deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, a true friend of the State of Israel and one of its strongest and most steadfast supporters.”

“Throughout the years, Senator Graham stood with Israel in its most difficult moments, worked tirelessly to strengthen the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States, and was an unwavering voice in support of Israel’s security and its right to defend itself,” the defense minister continued.

Katz noted that Graham visited the Jewish state “time and again” in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and the ensuing regional war. “His repeated visits during one of the darkest chapters in Israel’s history reflected his deep commitment to the Jewish state and its right to live in peace and security,” he stated.