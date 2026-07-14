More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Democratic Socialists of America members launch petition to oppose possible New York chapter split

The petition calls on members to support “cross-chapter and cross-caucus solidarity” and reject “any effort there may be to attempt a split,” after DSA leaders clashed over the organization’s 2028 presidential endorsement process

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Democratic Socialists of America members march at an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York City. Sept. 17, 2011. Credit: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons.
Democratic Socialists of America members march at an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York City. Sept. 17, 2011. Credit: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

The Democratic Socialists of America is facing internal tensions as members warn that its New York City chapter could split from the national organization following a bitter dispute over the group’s 2028 presidential endorsement process.

A petition circulated on Monday, titled “For DSA Unity and Against Splits,” states that organizers are “alarmed by the escalation of tensions” between the DSA’s National Political Committee and the leadership of NYC-DSA.

According to the petition, the dispute intensified after NYC-DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo wrote on social media that the NPC was “taking away our members’ right to vote while NYC members send them $2M per year” to the national organization. The petition also alleges that the chapter’s treasurer circulated a spreadsheet “gaming out the math of how a split would work out financially for the NYC chapter.”

The treasurer also reportedly emailed national leaders, “You need us more than we need you,” before later apologizing to the NPC.

“It is unacceptable to threaten to split the organization because a vote didn’t go your way,” the petition states, referring to the NPC’s recent 14-13 vote rejecting a proposal to hold an all-member poll on a potential 2028 presidential endorsement. The decision leaves any national endorsement to the organization’s 2027 convention. “To do so is to hold DSA hostage in service of your preferred outcome.”

The petition calls on members to support “cross-chapter and cross-caucus solidarity” and reject “any effort there may be to attempt a split.”

Laura Wadlin, a former NPC member and a member of Portland DSA, promoted the petition in a since-deleted social media post.

“DSA comrades, please join me in calling for cross-chapter solidarity against threats of a split and harmful ‘localist autonomy’ attitudes,” Wadlin wrote. “A democratic, multi-tendency, united national organization is essential to our movement.”

As of Monday evening, fewer than 200 members had signed the petition, including six of the NPC’s 27 members, according to organizers. The DSA has said it has roughly 120,000 members nationwide.

U.S. Politics
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky speaks at the dedication of the renewed Sayeret Shaked Park in the southern Israeli city of Ofakim, Feb. 2, 2026. Credit: Michael Houri/courtesy of KKL-JNF.
JNS Interview
KKL-JNF’s new chairman: Israel must ‘give back’ to Diaspora Jewry
Eyal Ostrinsky told JNS that the 125-year-old Zionist institution is broadening its support for Jewish communities worldwide, while reaffirming its mission of settlement, forestry and national development.
July 14, 2026
Steve Linde
Ro Khanna
U.S. News
‘High-level sources’ say Khanna’s description of Judea and Samaria incident didn’t happen, Gottheimer tells JNS
“This was just an opportunistic move and then not really sincere,” the Jewish congressman said of his fellow House Democrat.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Mosque, Gaza Strip
World News
EU launches nearly $1 billion Gaza recovery fund, ties aid to Hamas disarmament and PA reforms
“We now need the conditions on the ground that will allow the support to reach the people in Gaza,” European Commissioner Dubravka Šuica said.
July 14, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Karim Khan
World News
ICC prosecutor Khan loses appeals on UK legal bar suspension
Khan remains suspended as a barrister pending a sexual misconduct case, after the ICC sidelined him.
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinian singer Saint Levant performs during the 59th edition of the Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre in Carthage in Tunis on Aug. 5, 2025. Photo by Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Concerns raised over ‘hateful’ Montreal jazz fest performance
Organizers affirmed the event will remain free from hate after complaints over Saint Levant singing “I Hate Israel.”
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Swedish anti-Israel activist Greta Thunberg wears a "Yalla Intifada" T-shirt as she joins a protest against German defense contractor Rheinmetall's ammunition production facility in Berlin, July 11, 2026. Credit: Craig Stennett/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Greta Thunberg joins Berlin protest wearing ‘Yalla Intifada’ shirt
“The slogan combines the Arabic word for ‘let’s go’ and Intifada, terror campaigns that killed thousands of people,” according to the Combat Antisemitism Movement.
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein