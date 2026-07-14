Democratic Socialists of America members launch petition to oppose possible New York chapter split

The Democratic Socialists of America is facing internal tensions as members warn that its New York City chapter could split from the national organization following a bitter dispute over the group’s 2028 presidential endorsement process.

A petition circulated on Monday, titled “For DSA Unity and Against Splits,” states that organizers are “alarmed by the escalation of tensions” between the DSA’s National Political Committee and the leadership of NYC-DSA.

According to the petition, the dispute intensified after NYC-DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo wrote on social media that the NPC was “taking away our members’ right to vote while NYC members send them $2M per year” to the national organization. The petition also alleges that the chapter’s treasurer circulated a spreadsheet “gaming out the math of how a split would work out financially for the NYC chapter.”

The treasurer also reportedly emailed national leaders, “You need us more than we need you,” before later apologizing to the NPC.

“It is unacceptable to threaten to split the organization because a vote didn’t go your way,” the petition states, referring to the NPC’s recent 14-13 vote rejecting a proposal to hold an all-member poll on a potential 2028 presidential endorsement. The decision leaves any national endorsement to the organization’s 2027 convention. “To do so is to hold DSA hostage in service of your preferred outcome.”

The petition calls on members to support “cross-chapter and cross-caucus solidarity” and reject “any effort there may be to attempt a split.”

Laura Wadlin, a former NPC member and a member of Portland DSA, promoted the petition in a since-deleted social media post.

“DSA comrades, please join me in calling for cross-chapter solidarity against threats of a split and harmful ‘localist autonomy’ attitudes,” Wadlin wrote. “A democratic, multi-tendency, united national organization is essential to our movement.”

As of Monday evening, fewer than 200 members had signed the petition, including six of the NPC’s 27 members, according to organizers. The DSA has said it has roughly 120,000 members nationwide.