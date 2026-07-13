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News   U.S. News

US military strikes dozens of targets across Iran in latest round of attacks

For the first time, one-way attack sea drones took part in the operation, CENTCOM said.

JNS Staff
US Navy Epic Fury
A U.S. sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, during a flight quarter evolution during “Operation Epic Fury,” March 17, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. military struck dozens of targets across Iran overnight in the fourth round of attacks on the Islamic Republic within a week, U.S. Central Command said early on Monday.

CENTCOM said precision munitions were deployed against “dozens of targets at multiple locations” to degrade Tehran’s ability to disrupt international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The targets included Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats, according to the statement.

CENTCOM said U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones and, for the first time, one-way attack sea drones took part in the operation.

The command reiterated that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz, despite Tehran’s declaration that the strategic shipping lane was closed.

“U.S. forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations,” it stated.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
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