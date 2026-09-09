More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Police presence during High Holidays to be ‘higher this year’ than in previous years, Tisch says

The New York City Police Department said there are no specific credible threats to Jewish institutions but will increase deployments at synagogues, yeshivas and other sites citywide.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch deliver a security briefing ahead of the Jewish High Holidays and 9/11 25th anniversary at One Police Plaza, Manhattan, Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Sept. 9, 2026 / JNS)

The New York City Police Department will deploy more officers than in prior years to synagogues, yeshivas and Jewish institutions during the High Holidays, according to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

“Our deployment this year for the High Holy Days at shuls and yeshivas and Jewish cultural institutions” will be larger than in previous years “based on the realities of the world that we live in today,” Tisch told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday about security plans ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

The Jewish High Holidays begin on Friday at night—the same day as the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The NYPD will increase its presence outside synagogues and other Jewish religious and cultural sites across the five boroughs. The NYPD will also deploy additional uniformed foot posts and dedicated house-of-worship patrols, while its intelligence and counterterror bureau monitors threats in New York and abroad.

“There will be assets you see and others that you don’t,” Tisch said.

There are no known specific or credible threats against High Holiday celebrations in New York City, she told reporters.

“But we remain vigilant,” Tisch said. “You have a partner in the NYPD now and throughout the year.”

Tisch pointed to several recent attacks on Jewish New Yorkers, including the Aug. 14 attack at Central Synagogue, where Larry Montes allegedly disrupted Shabbat services, struck a 63-year-old congregant in the face and spat on and headbutted a 65-year-old security guard.

Mamdani Tisch
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch deliver a security briefing ahead of the Jewish High Holidays and 9/11 25th anniversary at One Police Plaza, Manhattan, Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.

She also cited the July 23 stabbing of Moshe Grunhaus, 50, who was attacked with a screwdriver after leaving afternoon services at the Jewish Center on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Witnesses told JNS that the attacker yelled “Allahu akbar.”

Since Oct. 7, 2023, intelligence officials have also tracked threats and disrupted alleged plots targeting Jewish institutions, including a Manhattan synagogue and a Jewish center in Brooklyn, Tisch said.

Mamdani told Jewish New Yorkers that their safety during the holidays is of “the utmost importance to our administration.”

“Our administration and the NYPD have been preparing for months to ensure the security and well-being of every New Yorker on Sept. 11,” he said.

“At sundown, the High Holidays will begin,” Mamdani said. “Hundreds of thousands of Jewish New Yorkers will dip apples into honey, blow the shofar, reflect on the year that passed and begin 5787 with sweetness.” (Many Jewish congregations won’t blow the shofar on the first day of Rosh Hashanah this year, since it is Saturday.)

The mayor said that “for many Jewish New Yorkers, there have been moments of immense sadness over this past year.”

“Too many of our neighbors have been the victims of antisemitic hate crimes, and too many are understandably afraid to come together and celebrate openly,” he said.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes surged 182% in the first month of Mamdani’s term as mayor compared to January 2025, and leaders of major Jewish organizations have said that the way the mayor talks about Israel and Jews puts Jewish New Yorkers at risk.

Tisch told reporters on Wednesday that precinct commanders and community affairs officers will work directly with clergy and Jewish institutional leaders on security plans tailored to their communities.

“As the 9/11 commemoration concludes Friday, another major security operation will already be underway across the five boroughs,” she said. “At sundown that evening, Rosh Hashanah begins, marking the start of the Jewish High Holidays.”

Recent hate-crime data is “deeply disturbing,” Tisch said.

Jews, who account for about 10% of New York City residents, were the targets of 42% of “confirmed” hate crimes in the city last month. Jews have been the targets of 53.9% of all “confirmed” hate crimes in the city so far this year, according to official city data.

The department describes “confirmed” hate crimes as those that it and its legal bureau determine meet the threshold under state law.

Both Mamdani and Tisch said they have heard from Jewish New Yorkers who fear for their own safety.

Tisch said Jewish New Yorkers have told her they are afraid of “walking around the city openly identifying as being Jewish” or attending synagogue on Shabbat and during the High Holidays.

“There are 35,000 noble members of the New York City Police Department willing to risk their own lives for that of a stranger,” she said. The Jewish community “has a real partner in the New York City Police Department.”

Hate Crimes U.S. Politics Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is national reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Unite Against Terror
U.S. News
Anti-dem socialists rally in Manhattan draws about 300
“We’re here to ensure that another 9/11 never happens again, and we’re not afraid to address that the reason 9/11 happened was because of radical Islamic terrorism,” Jayne Zirkle, of Lawfare Project, told JNS.
September 9, 2026 04:51 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, Rebecca Szlechter
Danon United Nations
World News
Israeli envoy launches UN task force to fight Jew-hatred including ‘right here within the walls’
Danny Danon told JNS that it’s a “team effort” to help bridge the gap between governments saying that they will protect Jews and actually acting to do so.
September 9, 2026 03:20 PM
Rebecca Szlechter
Flag in Ma'ale Efraim
Israel News
UK bans Judea and Samaria products, prompting calls for reprisals
Smotrich calls for Britain’s ambassador to be expelled; Ben-Gvir pushes for Israeli recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.
Sept. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
Sept. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
02:44
MK Gotliv on sanctions: Remind world of Islamic terror in Judea and Samaria
02:29
Netanyahu’s office denies UAE warned him before Oct. 7
02:09
IRGC says it targeted 10 ships in Strait of Hormuz
01:57
IDF, Shin Bet dismantle three Gaza weapons depots
01:48
Rubio: Iran will lose tankers every time it tries to hit US ships
01:30
Iran fires missiles at Jordan amid clashes with US
01:08
Poll: 86% of Israeli Jews fear Oct. 7 repeat from Judea and Samaria
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
23:06
Daniel Pinsky becomes first Israeli sailor to embark on 250-day global race
16:09
Rubio says US knew about UK sanctions on Israel, adding, ‘We’re not going to do what the UK did’
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman