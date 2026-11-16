JFNA urges Virginia governor to reconsider scholarship tax-credit decision

The Jewish Federations of North America on Sunday urged Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, to reconsider her decision not to complete the state’s enrollment in the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program.

“This is an unfortunate decision, and we hope Governor Spanberger will reconsider,” said Sheila Katz, JFNA’s chief Jewish life officer. “The only thing opting out of the federal education tax credit accomplishes is denying Virginia families scholarship support for their children.”

Katz said Virginia taxpayers could still use the credit to fund scholarships for children in other states, while children in Virginia’s public and private schools would not benefit.

Spanberger’s administration told The Washington Post that it did not believe the program would benefit public-school students and that Virginia would not participate this year. Her Republican predecessor, Glenn Youngkin, had initiated enrollment.

Starting in 2027, the program will provide a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for qualifying donations to scholarship-granting organizations. JFNA and other Jewish groups support the initiative as a way to expand access to Jewish day schools.