Israel’s Christian envoy urges Bible-based campaign to counter ‘Qatar-and Russia-funded disinformation’

A nefarious public campaign to delegitimize Israel in the eyes of Christians around the world, which has seen the far left, far right and Islamists unite, is being funded by Qatar and Russia and needs to be refuted with a strong biblical foundation, Israel’s envoy to the Christian world said on Sunday.

The comments come as a Palestinian strategy group has unveiled a multi-year plan to weaken Christian support for Israel by targeting church clergy and religious seminaries, at a time when the U.S. far right is attacking Christian backing for the Jewish state.

“Since Oct. 7, the State of Israel has been subject to a major disinformation campaign aimed at isolating and demonizing it in Western eyes and ultimately delegitimizing it,” Ambassador George Deek told JNS in an interview on Monday, referring to the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

“This very open attempt to drive a wedge between Israel and its two main bases of support, Jewish and Christian communities, is supported by powers in the Middle East, including Qatar, that want to weaken Israel and other powers, including Russia, that want to weaken the United States,” he said.

Deek, a highly respected Christian Arab career diplomat from a prominent Jaffa family who was appointed Israel’s envoy to the Christian world this spring, said that the negative influence of these anti-Israel campaigns has been decades in the making and should not be underestimated.

“The far left blames Zionists, the Islamists blame Israel and the blind right blames the Jews,” he said. “It’s three different stories with the same hate.”

“Qatar and Hamas methodically and meticulously dug tunnels for decades, not just under Gaza but under Western civilization, whether it’s academia, the church, think tanks, or the intellectual milieu, and today we are seeing the result,” he said.

Deek said that Israel should focus its efforts on countering this hate campaign not by working to be loved (“it’s not a popularity contest”) but on the biblical foundations of the Land of Israel and in Judeo-Christian values.

“Jesus did not live in Narnia; he walked the Land,” he said. “Just like every Jew dreams of visiting Jerusalem, and Muslims visit the Haj, we want every Christian to visit Israel and the Holy Land and connect to the Land of the Bible.”

He noted that at a time when Christian communities across the Middle East face ethnic cleansing, the 185,000-strong Christian community in Israel is both safe and prospering.

“While per capita Jews are the most persecuted religion in the world, Christians are the most persecuted religion in the world in absolute numbers,” he said.

The ambassador noted that Israel was working to help Christian communities in the region, including in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan, as well as in parts of Africa.

In the interview, Deek said that ugly anti-Christian incidents in Israel, including spitting and vandalism, are rightfully widely condemned from the top down as absolutely unacceptable but are taken out of proportion.

“We see an ugly trend trying to take isolated incidents and turn them into the face of Israeli society while ignoring the good, which is the prospering Christian community in Israel,” he said.

The U.S. “blind right,” he said, citing as examples commentators Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson, are both deeply wrong in their understanding of Christians in Israel and also downright dangerous for the community.

“When they are singling out Israel and singling out the only place Christians are safe in the region, they are attacking the last firewall in the Middle East by attacking our community,” he said.

“If your only concern about ‘living stones’ is when you can throw them at the Jewish state and not a word about what is going on elsewhere, then you really don’t care about Christians at all.”

