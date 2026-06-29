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Justice Dept launches grand jury probe into Shanghai-based businessman over nonprofit funding network

Federal prosecutors have reportedly subpoenaed financial records of Neville Roy Singham as they investigate millions of dollars in funding to CodePink and other left-wing activist groups.

CodePink contingent in anti-war march, Seattle, Wash., Oct. 27, 2007. Credit: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.
CodePink activists demonstrate in front of the White House, July 4, 2006. Credit: Ben Schumin via Wikimedia Commons.
(June 29, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a federal grand jury investigation into American businessman Neville Roy Singham over potential financial crimes tied to funding a network of left-wing nonprofit organizations, including the anti-Israel activist group CodePink.

The investigation, reportedly authorized by Todd Blanche, acting U.S. attorney general, and led by Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will examine possible offenses including wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, according to Fox News.

Investigators are reviewing hundreds of millions of dollars that allegedly flowed through shell companies and a donor-advised philanthropic fund before being distributed to nonprofit organizations. CodePink received about $1.3 million, per a Fox News Digital investigation into Singham’s finances published in March.

Singham, the founder of Thoughtworks who now lives in Shanghai, is married to CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans, who is reportedly also under investigation.

Other nonprofit recipients reportedly include The People’s Forum, the Justice and Education Fund, Tricontinental, the People’s Support Foundation and BreakThrough BT Media. According to the report, those organizations in turn provided funding to activist groups, including the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the ANSWER Coalition.

“For years, Roy Singham has abused the generous tax status awarded to tax-exempt organizations to fund left-wing chaos and violence in our country,” Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means. “It’s about time he is brought to justice.”

Federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas seeking bank records and other financial documents as they determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to the report.

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