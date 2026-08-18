Netanyahu ‘very pleased’ as Eli Cohen, Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin top Likud Party primary

Israel’s Likud Party on Tuesday published the final vote counts for its primary, with Prime Minister and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu saying he is “very pleased” with the results and congratulating the winners, according to a Likud statement.

Current Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen leads the list, followed by Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin, Miri Regev and Ofir Katz rounding out the top five spots. The rankings do not include Netanyahu, who is automatically placed at the top of the slate, or his multiple reserved slots.

ראש הממשלה ויו״ר הליכוד בנימין נתניהו מרוצה מאוד מתוצאות הפריימריז בליכוד ומברך את אלו שנבחרו לרשימה.



רשימת הליכוד החדשה משקפת התחדשות ושילוב כוחות חדשים בצמרת הרשימה. יחד עם המשוריינים שימנה ראש הממשלה נתניהו, שיחזקו את הרשימה עוד יותר, נבחרת הליכוד בראשות נתניהו תוביל לניצחון… — הליכוד (@Likud_Party) August 18, 2026

“The new Likud list reflects renewal and the integration of new forces at the top of the list. Together with the secured slots that Prime Minister Netanyahu will appoint, which will strengthen the list even further, the Likud slate led by Netanyahu will lead to a great victory and the establishment of a broad national government immediately after the elections,” according to the statement.

“This is the only way to prevent a left-wing government of [Gadi] Eisenkot, Yair Golan, [Avigdor] Lieberman and the Arab parties,” the statement said.

Israel’s general election for the 26th Knesset is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2026.

Netanyahu said on Sunday night that he would vote in the primary for a Knesset slate that would prevent opposition leaders from forming a governing coalition dependent on Arab parties.

“I will vote tomorrow in the Likud primary for a winning list that will ensure that [Yashar Party leader Gadi] Eisenkot and [The Democrats Party head] Yair Golan do not form a narrow government with the Arab parties, as they promised,” the prime minister wrote in Hebrew.

The primary follows a Likud Central Committee decision last month granting Netanyahu the authority to fill eight of the first 30 slots on the party’s Knesset candidates list, positions 3, 5, 9, 11, 15, 18, 26, and 29.

Last week, Netanyahu announced the first (non-incumbent) reserved position would go to Oren Dobronsky, a high-tech entrepreneur well-known in Israel and Silicon Valley.

The party subsequently reserved spots for three more candidates, including Defense Minister Israel Katz and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.