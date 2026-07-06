Accused of rape, Platner says taking time to ‘reflect on best path forward’ for Senate campaign

Graham Platner, the Democratic, anti-Israel Senate candidate in Maine, raped a woman with whom he was having an “on-and-off” relationship, the 41-year-old Maine resident and lifelong Democrat Jenny Racicot told Politico .

Platner was “deeply intoxicated,” even “almost blackout drunk,” when he entered Racicot’s unlocked home without permission in late 2021 and “forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop,” the magazine reported.

“I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice,’” Racicot told Politico.

The anti-Israel candidate, who has accused Israel of “genocide” and has gone after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) for her support of the Jewish state, stated that he is reflecting on “the best path forward” for his campaign. The campaign canceled multiple scheduled events today.

Platner and Racicot reportedly had a relationship between 2019 and 2021.

She told the magazine that the day after the rape, Platner said that he didn’t remember what happened. She said that she didn’t file a police report because she felt “uncomfortable potentially telling a police officer about such a personal experience, and feared retaliation from Platner.”

She told her therapist and the next man she dated. The magazine said that it reviewed some documentation of those conversations.

Platner has also faced backlash for having a Nazi symbol tattoo, which he has since covered up.

“Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false,” Platner stated on Monday. “Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.”

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile called on Platner to “step aside” and said that he “needs time to heal, focus on his family and well-being.”