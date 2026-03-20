More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says

A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.

Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen

Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Wall Street, New York City
Wall Street, New York City. Credit: retobkeller/Pixabay.

Moody’s, the influential credit rating agency, downgraded New York City’s outlook from “neutral” to “negative” recently, indicating that the largest city in America may be a riskier investment if Mayor Zohran Mamdani draws $1.2 billion from the city’s and retiree accounts’ reserves to balance the budget.

Mamdani is also promising to raise property taxes 9.5% to close a projected $5.4 billion revenue shortfall.

“Despite a stronger-than-expected economy—with real wages rising nearly 3%, Wall Street bonuses at record highs and most major city tax revenues growing—the city is facing a fiscal shortfall on a scale we haven’t seen since the Great Recession,” Mark Levine, the city comptroller, stated on Wednesday. “In other words, we’re spending more than we’re bringing in.”

But Levine sounded more optimistic in an interview with JNS.

“Right now, Moody’s has just sent us a warning that dipping into our reserves could impact our credit rating in the future,” he told JNS. “Our current rating remains strong. We will be in the market next week with City General Obligation bonds. We are confident that the negative outlook will not present an impediment to our financing program.”

Levine said that the city’s economy is “also doing incredibly well thanks to a 16-year bull run on Wall Street, which led to soaring bonuses last year.”

“Our goal now is to continue attracting employers to the city as well as making it affordable for workers to live, especially young, college-educated New Yorkers who are currently seeing alarming unemployment rates,” he told JNS.

The mayor is required by law to balance the budget by June 30.

Israel Shaked, an expert on distressed debt who taught finance at Boston University for more than four decades, told JNS that the Moody’s change and the comptroller’s plan to go to market with a new bond issue mean that “right away, the city will pay another several hundred million dollars in interest expense on bonds it issues.”

“General revenue bonds are definitely affected by the reduction in credit rating,” Shaked said.

The highest credit rating for a city is AAA. New York is now rated AA, and Chicago has the lowest rating (BBB) of any large American city, according to Shaked.

“New York isn’t in very bad shape, but it’s not the highest rating either,” he told JNS.

A Jewish New York City business owner told JNS that she is less worried about the impact of the city’s credit rating than she is about the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Barbara Barran started a high-end art rug business in 1999, with a showroom in Manhattan’s storied Decoration and Design Building, home to high-end furniture and other interior product showrooms, and open only to the trade. Today, she runs her business, Classic Rug Collection, out of the first floor of her Park Slope brownstone.

While she is worried about her property taxes being raised to help close the city’s budget gap, Barran is getting hit hard by federal tariffs on imports from many of the overseas nations where her wool and silk carpets are handwoven.

“Tariffs killed my business,” she told JNS.

The tariff on one of the countries where her carpets are made is more than half the price. “That is 56% straight to the federal government,” she said. “First, the tariff from Thailand was 36%. Then it went down to 10%. I never know what to charge.”

“When they were first instituted, I already had orders, and I couldn’t go back to them and add 37%, so I just had to eat that,” she told JNS. “I lost so many projects.”

Barran’s carpets, which are replicas of rugs in historical locations, as well as original designs, cover the floors of a home belonging to a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family and the presidential suite at the fanciest Mecca hotel, she told JNS.

“They didn’t know I was Jewish, of course,” she said.

Her carpets also cover floors in Eleanor Roosevelt’s bedroom and in a home where George Washington stayed in 1775, and she is working on a 20-foot diameter carpet for a branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, her third commission from the library system, she said.

Barran said her carpets are also in a Normandy chateau, an ambassadorial residence in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and covering the floors in the palatial home of a Russian oligarch, whom she told JNS she cannot name.

JNS asked if she is considering moving her business out of New York City to save on taxes. She said that she is not.

“This is the design center of the United States. I’ve done projects all over the world by having my business here,” Barran said. “Where else are we going to go? New Jersey?”

Business and Economy
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
New York City Police Department Car, NYPD
U.S. News
US postal worker arrested for shoving 4–year–old to the ground in Monsey
“I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child,” Police Sup. Michael Specht posted on X. “The content of this video is very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips