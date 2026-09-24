More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Need to move from declaration to action,’ Danon tells JNS before Netanyahu UN talk

The Israel envoy said that the prime minister’s visit will include 18 meetings and calls for international action against the Iranian regime, Hamas and Jew-hatred.

Rebecca Szlechter
Danon
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, show reporters parts of an Iranian attack drone at U.N. headquarters in New York City, March 5, 2026. Credit: Manuel Elías/United Nations.
(Sept. 24, 2026 / JNS)

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told JNS on Thursday morning, hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to address the U.N. General Assembly, that the international community must do more than talk about the threat of the Iranian regime.

“We need to move from declarations to action,” the envoy said. “It’s OK to come and speak and deliver the remarks, but at the end of the day, you need to take action.”

Danon described the prime minister’s arrival as an “exciting day” and said that there is significant interest in Netanyahu’s address.

In the prime minister’s six hours, or so, at the headquarters of the global body, Netanyahu will have about 18 meetings, Danon told JNS.

He expects Netanyahu’s speech to address threats from Iran and the need for global action, since the regime’s terror affects everyone.

Danon said that Israel is accustomed to a hostile environment at the United Nations and that potential walkouts wouldn’t prevent Netanyahu from delivering his message.”

The envoy criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for what he said is “dangerous” incitement against Jews.

“Instead of taking care of the problems of the city, he is actually inciting and calling for people to go and demonstrate,” Danon told JNS. “It is unfortunate. He’s not representing the State Department.”

Foreign affairs should be the domain of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “who is doing a great job,” he said.

Danon accused the United Nations of Jew-hatred and called for reforms to restore its core values and promote tolerance over hate.

“We see, on the contrary, institutional antisemitism within the United Nations,” Danon said. The next U.N. secretary-general must help restore “the organization’s core values” and promote tolerance over hate, he told JNS.

“Monday, there is going to be the Durban conference here,” he said. “It’s going to be another parade of hate against Israel.”

Addressing intense international criticism of Israel ahead of the speech, Danon said that countries are applying double standards by focusing on Israel but ignoring Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror organization.

“When so many countries focus on blaming Israel and ignoring Hamas, that is a problem,” he told JNS.

Danon added that Israel welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire initiative and corporate efforts toward peace. He stressed that Hamas can’t remain in Gaza.

“There will be no future in Gaza if Hamas stays there,” he told JNS.

United Nations
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Montgomery County Maryland
U.S. News
Maryland Republicans withdraw support from antisemitic conspiracy theorist
“I think the only advice I have is deal with allegations as soon as you’re made aware, as we did,” the Montgomery County Republican Party committee chairman told JNS. “For both parties. Better to correct errors than stay the course.”
September 24, 2026 09:26 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares his address to the U.N. General Assembly alongside advisers and military staff in Jerusalem, Sept. 23, 2026, ahead of his departure for New York. Credit: Prime Minister's Media Adviser.
Israel News
‘There will be surprises': Netanyahu departs for US ahead of UN General Assembly speech
The Israeli prime minister plans to meet with the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Ethiopia, as well as the prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia and Papua New Guinea.
September 24, 2026 03:27 AM
JNS Staff
King Abdullah of Jordan
Israel News
Israel slams Jordan for denying Palestinians rights after king’s scathing UN speech
King Abdullah II’s father, King Hussein, cracked down on the PLO in 1970 and revoked the citizenship of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria in 1988.
Sept. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Max Bassli studying at Northwest Yeshiva High School. Mercer Island, Wash. Sept. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
After both older siblings faced campus Jew-hatred, Seattle-area teen opts for Jewish high school
“I’m going to have such a different high school experience than you guys,” Max Bassli told his brother and sister.
Sept. 22, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
11:25
US has redirected 115 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
08:59
Argentina’s Milei hails Netanyahu as ‘extraordinary leader’
08:40
IDF rules out terror tunnel in Samaria, slams ‘irresponsible’ statements
08:18
Dutch Parliament to host son of convicted Palestinian terror leader amid criticism
07:53
Israeli Elections Committee rejects bids to disqualify Religious Zionist Party, The Democrats
07:32
IDF, police probe Arab attack on Israelis in Samaria
07:02
Katz slams Turkish leader over ‘antisemitic and incendiary’ UN address
06:28
Iranian military adviser warns war could expand to Indian Ocean
06:07
Israel’s elections panel rejects bid to disqualify Otzma Yehudit
05:47
Gaza Envelope population up 10% since Oct. 7
05:02
IDF probe: Fall of Paga outpost opened way for Hamas attack on Be’eri
04:44
INS Drakon, Israel’s newest submarine, to arrive in Haifa
04:21
IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Israeli
03:59
New grandchild born to Leiter as son Neria remains in danger
03:31
Israeli forces discover 80-feet-deep terror tunnel in western Samaria
03:10
Netanyahu to meet 9 world leaders in New York
02:50
IDF kills Hamas commander who held seven hostages
02:29
IDF, Shin Bet vow to keep hitting Hamas finances
02:08
IDF reservists seize RPGs, mortar shells in Syria
01:44
Shaare Zedek: Neria Leiter in ‘very serious condition’
01:28
Judea and Samaria: New division to oversee southern brigades
01:13
Netanyahu departs for UN General Assembly
01:08
Israeli embassy in the Netherlands slams disproportionality of Dutch sanctions
00:07
Israel begins preparations to develop Obeid Springs as public water park
23:06
Israeli DM signs emergency regulations for Israelis with disabilities
14:25
Art Institute of Chicago returns painting seized by the Nazis
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
05:02
Former hostage: Hamas left me to die while IDF warned my captor’s mother
04:43
Only nine of 1,000 candidates complete training for Israel’s National Counterterrorism Unit
More Updates
JNS TV
The Quad
The Quad examines Motaz Azaiza, Gaza media claims and shifting U.S. views on Israel
September 24, 2026 10:26 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
Norway’s ban on Jews
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
The Mossad, the CIA and the day Tehran starts to fall
Erfan Fard