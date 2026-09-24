‘Need to move from declaration to action,’ Danon tells JNS before Netanyahu UN talk

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told JNS on Thursday morning, hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to address the U.N. General Assembly, that the international community must do more than talk about the threat of the Iranian regime.

“We need to move from declarations to action,” the envoy said. “It’s OK to come and speak and deliver the remarks, but at the end of the day, you need to take action.”

Danon described the prime minister’s arrival as an “exciting day” and said that there is significant interest in Netanyahu’s address.

In the prime minister’s six hours, or so, at the headquarters of the global body, Netanyahu will have about 18 meetings, Danon told JNS.

He expects Netanyahu’s speech to address threats from Iran and the need for global action, since the regime’s terror affects everyone.

Danon said that Israel is accustomed to a hostile environment at the United Nations and that potential walkouts wouldn’t prevent Netanyahu from delivering his message.”

The envoy criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for what he said is “dangerous” incitement against Jews.

“Instead of taking care of the problems of the city, he is actually inciting and calling for people to go and demonstrate,” Danon told JNS. “It is unfortunate. He’s not representing the State Department.”

Foreign affairs should be the domain of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “who is doing a great job,” he said.

Danon accused the United Nations of Jew-hatred and called for reforms to restore its core values and promote tolerance over hate.

“We see, on the contrary, institutional antisemitism within the United Nations,” Danon said. The next U.N. secretary-general must help restore “the organization’s core values” and promote tolerance over hate, he told JNS.

“Monday, there is going to be the Durban conference here,” he said. “It’s going to be another parade of hate against Israel.”

Addressing intense international criticism of Israel ahead of the speech, Danon said that countries are applying double standards by focusing on Israel but ignoring Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror organization.

“When so many countries focus on blaming Israel and ignoring Hamas, that is a problem,” he told JNS.

Danon added that Israel welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire initiative and corporate efforts toward peace. He stressed that Hamas can’t remain in Gaza.

“There will be no future in Gaza if Hamas stays there,” he told JNS.