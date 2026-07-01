New York woman charged for attempting to send funds to Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Catherine Beth Washburn, 37, of Irondequoit, N.Y., was arrested and charged on Tuesday with attempting to provide material support to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, by allegedly sending more than $30,000 in cryptocurrency to a purported PIJ fighter in Gaza, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to a criminal complaint, Washburn is a leader of the Direct Action Movement for Palestinian Liberation, which prosecutors described as an extremist group formed after Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that advocates “direct action,” including sabotage and property destruction.

Federal investigators said they recovered messages in which Washburn allegedly told a person claiming to be a PIJ fighter, “If I lived in Gaza, I would fight alongside the resistance” and “I wish every day were Oct. 7.” Prosecutors also allege she wrote that she hated Jews “very much,” wished Israel “would disappear” and said, “I feel excited every time I see news of the killing of an occupation soldier.”

Prosecutors allege Washburn made about 80 cryptocurrency transfers totaling roughly $30,116 to an account used by the individual who claimed to participate in PIJ-led attacks.

If convicted, Washburn faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.