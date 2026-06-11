More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Owners of Jewish camp network file for bankruptcy as summer season begins

Michael and David Shabsels, who operate 30 camps across four states, reported up to $1 billion in liabilities as a New Jersey court approved continued access to funds to keep camps operating.

Summer Camp, Lake
Summer camp. Credit: SPOTSOFLIGHT/Pixabay.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Michael and David Shabsels, brothers who operate a network of 22 overnight camps and eight day camps across New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maine—including Camp Mesorah and Camp Achim—declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 4, both personally and under their holding company, Simad Holdings Ltd.

The cases were filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Court filings show each brother holds a 50% stake in Simad.

The debtors reported estimated assets of $100 million to $500 million and liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion.

On Monday, Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christine M. Gravelle authorized the use of cash collateral and existing bank accounts to cover employee wages, payroll taxes and other essential expenses needed to open and operate the camps during the bankruptcy proceedings.

Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd., trustee for holders of Simad Holdings’ Series A bonds, has asked the court for copies of all filings so bondholders can participate in the case and protect their interests.

The bankruptcy filing comes as the summer camp season begins. eJewishPhilanthropy reported that camp representatives said programs would proceed as planned.

The outlet also reported that Simad Holdings recently missed payments on a $195 million Israeli bond.

Legal Affairs Business and Economy
EXPLORE JNS
People playing soccer on a field. Credit: BOOM Photography/Pexels.
U.S. News
Seattle soccer league sparks outrage over name, showcasing ‘terrorist imagery’
“Sports should bring communities together, not celebrate martyrdom,” Regina Sassoon Friedland of the American Jewish Committee told JNS about the Fedayeen Football League.
June 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The U.N. Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, March 11, 2026. Photo by Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo.
World News
At United Nations, Colombian president makes more Nazi references, Israel blamed further for Mid East violence
A U.S. diplomat told the U.N. Security Council that Iran’s regime is holding “the world’s economy hostage by unlawfully attempting to restrict freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
June 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Gottheimer
U.S. News
Pro-Israel lawmakers celebrate Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill
“We don’t just celebrate the importance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people but to all the faiths that call Jerusalem home,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer.
June 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
California gubernatorial, congressional races show no ‘wave in either direction’ on Israel-related issues
“As we have seen time and again, it is a party that still contains both camps and did not settle the argument,” Jared Sclar, a Democratic political consultant, told JNS.
June 11, 2026
Aaron Bandler
A cancer-sniffing beagle trained by the Israeli startup, SpotitEarly, 2026. Credit: SpotitEarly.,
Feature
Israeli startup trains cancer-sniffing dogs to revolutionize early detection
A New Jersey-based medtech company founded in Israel is using beagles and AI to develop a non-invasive breath test for early cancer screening.
June 11, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Harvard University
U.S. News
Justice Dept expands Harvard antisemitism suit with new allegations of bias against Jewish, Israeli students
The department filed its amended complaint nearly a month after the Ivy League school filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit.
June 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trump waving plane Air Force One
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Trump’s Iran response could mean for the Middle East
June 11, 2026 09:30 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I am going to Israel anyway …
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
What’s behind the campaign to demonize Israel inside Trumpworld?
Jonathan S. Tobin