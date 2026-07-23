AIPAC super PAC spent almost $25 million to help Stevens beat El-Sayed in Michigan

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s super PAC has spent almost $25 million in the Michigan Senate Democratic primary on behalf of Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), running against a democratic socialist candidate, former public health official Abdul El-Sayed.

Newly filed disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show that the United Democracy Project spent $24.7 million in independent expenditures through Tuesday in support of the pro-Israel Stevens against El-Sayed.

El-Sayed has accused Israel of “genocide,” called its government “evil” and has campaigned with far-left streamer Hasan Piker, who has called Orthodox Jews “inbred” and described Zionism as a “mental illness.”

The Michigan Senate primary is the latest to pit a more conventional Democrat against a far-left opponent. The more liberal candidate has won in several contests, but most of them have taken place in heavily Democratic areas. This one is taking place in a major swing state.

El-Sayed raised $12 million and Stevens $11 million through June 30. Earlier this month, state senator Mallory McMorrow ended her campaign, setting up the head-to-head race.

AIPAC’s political action committee separately raised $365,783 for Stevens. (JNS sought comment from the United Democracy Project.)

The Aug. 4 Democratic primary winner will face former congressman Mike Rogers, the likely Republican nominee, in the race to succeed retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.). It’s a seat Democrats must hold if they are to regain control of the Senate this fall.